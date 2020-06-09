You are here

Dubai's arthouse cinema set to reopen

The artsy announced on their Instagram page that they have redesigned the cinema to offer a safe environment for moviegoers. (Supplied)
DUBAI: As Dubai gradually eases the lockdown restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, arthouse movie theater Cinema Akil has announced that it will be reopening its doors on Friday.

The cinema announced on their Instagram page that they have redesigned the space to offer a safe environment for moviegoers. 

In an effort to reduce the risk of contracting the infectious disease, the venue, which is located in Dubai's Al-Serkal Avenue, will operate at 30 percent capacity allowing entry for only 35 people. “Seats have been arranged to adhere to social distancing measurements, masks are mandatory and increased sanitization,” Cinema Akil wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, guests are required to get their temperatures checked before entering the venue.

 

The movie theatre will operate from Tuesday to Saturday and tickets will only be sold online.

The opening film will be Michael Winterbottom’s “The Trip to Greece,” a comedy drama starring British actors Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan.

Cinema Akil shuttered its doors back in March during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Khaoula Ghanem

  • The proper disposal of used PPE is vitally important in helping slow coronavirus infection rates
DUBAI: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) around the world has been accompanied by an unprecedented increase in the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and disposable gloves.

However, the proper disposal of used PPE is vitally important in helping slow infection rates. “Improperly discarded PPE poses grave environmental threats,” Habiba Al-Marashi, chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group, told Arab News.

A staunch environmentalist, Al-Marashi, who hosted the 23rd edition of the Emirates Recycling Awards this week, said: “The materials found in most PPE are non-biodegradable and oftentimes contain fibers such as micro plastics which are extremely harmful to the environment.”

She added that people should also consider the health and wellbeing of waste and recycling staff by correctly discarding used gloves, face masks, face shields and other items used for personal protection.

Al-Marashi pointed out a number of simple steps to ensuring equipment was safely thrown away.

“Commonly used PPE such as gloves and masks should be disposed of in a trash bin as soon as you remove them to ensure that they do not end up elsewhere in the environment. After a shopping trip, remove your gloves immediately and discard them into the waste bins outside provided by the municipality.

“Also, do not mix PPE waste with recyclable waste. Practice separating your used gloves and masks from other common household wastes when disposing of them.”

She added: “Although some disinfectant wipes are labeled as flushable, do not flush them down the toilet. This can cause clogging and hazardous backups and overflows to occur in the sewage system.

“And always wash your hands thoroughly before and after handling the items.”

