Dubai’s arthouse cinema set to reopen

DUBAI: As Dubai gradually eases the lockdown restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, arthouse movie theater Cinema Akil has announced that it will be reopening its doors on Friday.

The cinema announced on their Instagram page that they have redesigned the space to offer a safe environment for moviegoers.

In an effort to reduce the risk of contracting the infectious disease, the venue, which is located in Dubai's Al-Serkal Avenue, will operate at 30 percent capacity allowing entry for only 35 people. “Seats have been arranged to adhere to social distancing measurements, masks are mandatory and increased sanitization,” Cinema Akil wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, guests are required to get their temperatures checked before entering the venue.

The movie theatre will operate from Tuesday to Saturday and tickets will only be sold online.

The opening film will be Michael Winterbottom’s “The Trip to Greece,” a comedy drama starring British actors Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan.

Cinema Akil shuttered its doors back in March during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.