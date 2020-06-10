First details of Dakar Saudi Arabia 2021 to be unveiled in virtual press conference

LONDON: Motorsport enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia and beyond will get to know the first details of Dakar Saudi Arabia 2021 during a virtual press conference that will take place on Thursday, June 11.

Participating in the conference will be, Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Arabia Motor Federation (SAMF) Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) Managing Director Yann Le Moenner and Dakar Rally director David Castera.

Tomorrow, the Minister of Sport holds a virtual press conference to announce the details of Rally #Dakar2021 pic.twitter.com/x7Rw8zzIti — Ministry of Sport (@gsaksa_en) June 10, 2020

The virtual press conference will unveil new additions to the world’s most challenging rally, which will be introduced for the first time to the race, in addition to details on the new route, starting point and finish line.

Dakar Rally returns to Saudi Arabia on the back of an impressive first edition in January 2020 that saw 342 drivers and riders compete in five categories over 13 days across 7,500 kilometers of Saudi desert.

Spanish veteran driver Carlos Sainz clinched the title in the car category, U.S. rider Ricky Brabec took home the bikes category, while Chile’s Ignacio Casale was the winner in the quads class.

In the trucks’ category, Andrey Karginov of Russia finished first, and Casey Currie wrapped up the winning quintet by securing the SSV category.