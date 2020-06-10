You are here

Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team’s Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz during Stage 12 of the Dakar Rally from Haradh to Qiddiya, in Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
First details of Dakar Saudi Arabia 2021 to be unveiled in virtual press conference

  • Dakar Rally returns to Saudi Arabia on the back of an impressive first edition in January 2020
  • The virtual press conference will unveil new additions to the world’s most challenging rally
LONDON: Motorsport enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia and beyond will get to know the first details of Dakar Saudi Arabia 2021 during a virtual press conference that will take place on Thursday, June 11. 

Participating in the conference will be, Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Arabia Motor Federation (SAMF) Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) Managing Director Yann Le Moenner and Dakar Rally director David Castera.

The virtual press conference will unveil new additions to the world’s most challenging rally, which will be introduced for the first time to the race, in addition to details on the new route, starting point and finish line.

Dakar Rally returns to Saudi Arabia on the back of an impressive first edition in January 2020 that saw 342 drivers and riders compete in five categories over 13 days across 7,500 kilometers of Saudi desert.

Spanish veteran driver Carlos Sainz clinched the title in the car category, U.S. rider Ricky Brabec took home the bikes category, while Chile’s Ignacio Casale was the winner in the quads class.

In the trucks’ category, Andrey Karginov of Russia finished first, and Casey Currie wrapped up the winning quintet by securing the SSV category.

  • ‘Once life returns to normal, I would like to perform in Saudi Arabia’
RIYADH: Current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT champion Charlotte Flair says performing during the coronavirus pandemic has been a learning experience for all in the company.

Charlotte, a second-generation WWE superstar and daughter of Hall of Famer Ric Flair, experienced her first WrestleMania in an empty WWE Performance Center in Florida.

“It made me want to work harder because I love WrestleMania. It’s that one show a year where I have to be at my very best,” Charlotte told Arab News.

She wanted to stand out as a performer in these empty arenas, and said she thought about how when watching fight scenes in a movie, there is no live audience to cheer or boo the performers.

“My main goal at WrestleMania is making the millions at home forget that there isn’t an audience during my match,” she added.

“I feel that I’ve grown so much as a performer in the current situation. To me it hasn’t been a negative,” she said.

“You’re comfortable with the silence. You don’t need instant gratification … Whether it’s quiet or not, I’m controlling the pace,” Charlotte added.

“That’s the key. You have to be comfortable with the silence talking and being OK working the camera.”

For the first time in WrestleMania’s history, the event was taped and held across two nights then aired on April 4-5 this year.

It was originally scheduled to take place solely on April 4 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and to air live, but it was moved due to COVID-19.

The pandemic has caused all live events and large public gatherings to be canceled worldwide, so WWE has adapted to the situation.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the company talent-wise and production-wise to pull off outside-the-box matches that still entertain our viewers and make it something new, fresh and different,” said Charlotte.

She added that once life returns to normal post-COVID-19, she would like to perform in South Africa and Saudi Arabia, as she has not yet visited or performed in those countries.

Charlotte, who has won a record 12 women’s championships, said she wants to have a one-on-one match as the main event at WrestleMania.

