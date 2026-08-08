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Saudi Arabia tops International Nuclear Science Olympiad with four medals

Saudi Arabia tops International Nuclear Science Olympiad with four medals
Saudi student Amjad Mahmoud Issa Al-Darwish won the overall competition and a gold medal, earning the title of 'Nuclear Science Ambassador' after recording the highest combined score in the theoretical and practical examinations. (X: @mawhiba)
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Updated 08 August 2026 19:38
SALEH FAREED
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Saudi Arabia tops International Nuclear Science Olympiad with four medals

Saudi Arabia tops International Nuclear Science Olympiad with four medals
  • The four medals marked a major achievement for the Kingdom
Updated 08 August 2026 19:38
SALEH FAREED
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JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia emerged as the top-performing nation at the International Nuclear Science Olympiad, securing first place and the title of “Nuclear Science Ambassador,” as four members of the Kingdom’s team won international medals at the competition’s third edition.

The event, held at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, marked the conclusion of this year’s competition, hosted in Saudi Arabia from Aug. 2 to 9 under the theme “Bright Minds for a Promising Future.”

The results were announced at King Faisal Hall for Conventions in Jeddah, where the weeklong Olympiad concluded after bringing together 120 students and scientific experts from 19 countries.

Saudi student Amjad Mahmoud Issa Al-Darwish won the overall competition and a gold medal, earning the title of “Nuclear Science Ambassador” after recording the highest combined score in the theoretical and practical examinations.

Fellow Saudi student Jana Saleh Abdullah Al-Sabil also won a gold medal and was named the Olympiad’s Best Female Student, an award presented by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Saudi Arabia’s Abdulaziz Abdulmohsen Al-Sharait won the silver medal, while Saleh Mubarak Dhaifallah Al-Harbi secured bronze.

The four medals marked a major achievement for the Kingdom in an international competition focused on one of the world’s most advanced scientific fields.

Topics: International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO)

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