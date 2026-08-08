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Father of soccer star Lionel Messi dies at 68 in Argentina

Father of soccer star Lionel Messi dies at 68 in Argentina
Jorge Messi and Celia Cuccittini, parents of Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi, wave as they prepare to watch the MLS Eastern Conference final match between Inter Miami and New York City FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Nov. 29, 2025. (AFP)
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Updated 08 August 2026 18:21
Reuters
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Father of soccer star Lionel Messi dies at 68 in Argentina

Father of soccer star Lionel Messi dies at 68 in Argentina
  • Jorge spent his final months alternating between a medical center in Rosario and his home
  • He closely accompanied his son Lionel throughout his career, beginning with ⁠his early years at Barcelona
Updated 08 August 2026 18:21
Reuters
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BUENOS AIRES: Jorge ‌Messi, the father of soccer star Lionel Messi, died on Friday night at the age of 68 at a medical clinic in the Argentine city of Rosario after a long illness, the Argentine footballer’s family confirmed to Reuters.
Jorge spent his final months alternating between a medical center in Rosario and his home, accompanied by his wife Celia ‌and his ‌children Rodrigo, Matías and María ‌Sol, ⁠the family said.

Lionel ⁠Messi spent time with his father after the World Cup before rejoining his club, Inter Miami, for whom he returned to action a week ago.
Jorge closely accompanied his son Lionel throughout his career, beginning with ⁠his early years at Barcelona. ‌He acted as ‌a crucial pillar of support and, for several years, ‌served as his representative.
“I always needed ‌my dad’s approval, ever since I was a kid. After every match, I’d ask him what he thought of how I played,” the global ‌soccer star said previously.
During the World Cup, the captain of the ⁠Argentine ⁠national team experienced mixed emotions after scoring a hat trick in the opening match against Algeria, breaking down in tears while celebrating his first goal.
Later, at a press conference, Lionel explained that his tears were due to “something unrelated to football” after going through “a few difficult, complicated days.”
Days later, the family issued a statement regarding Jorge’s “health situation,” informing the public that he was undergoing medical treatment.

Topics: Lionel Messi Jorge Messi Argentina

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