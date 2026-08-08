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Iraq discusses oil export arrangement with Iran, minister says

Iraq discusses oil export arrangement with Iran, minister says
Iraq is in talks with Iran ​on an arrangement to allow Iraqi oil exports, but the mechanism has not yet been ‌activated, the ‌country’s ​Oil ‌Minister ⁠Basim Mohammed ​said on ⁠Saturday. (AFP/File)
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Updated 08 August 2026 20:14
Reuters
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Iraq discusses oil export arrangement with Iran, minister says

Iraq discusses oil export arrangement with Iran, minister says
  • Iraq ​currently ‌produces about 2.7 ‌million barrels per day
Updated 08 August 2026 20:14
Reuters
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BAGHDAD: Iraq is in talks with Iran ​on an arrangement to allow Iraqi oil exports, but the mechanism has not yet been ‌activated, the ‌country’s ​Oil ‌Minister ⁠Basim Mohammed ​said on ⁠Saturday.
He gave no details on the proposed route, expected volumes, or ⁠a timeline for ‌the ‌arrangement.
Iraq ​currently ‌produces about 2.7 ‌million barrels per day and exports roughly half of ‌that amount, the minister said during a ⁠press ⁠conference, adding that export capacity this month is capped at 1.5 million to 1.75 million bpd.

Topics: Iraq Iran Oil Export

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