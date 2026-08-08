Iraq discusses oil export arrangement with Iran, minister says

BAGHDAD: Iraq is in talks with Iran ​on an arrangement to allow Iraqi oil exports, but the mechanism has not yet been ‌activated, the ‌country’s ​Oil ‌Minister ⁠Basim Mohammed ​said on ⁠Saturday.

He gave no details on the proposed route, expected volumes, or ⁠a timeline for ‌the ‌arrangement.

Iraq ​currently ‌produces about 2.7 ‌million barrels per day and exports roughly half of ‌that amount, the minister said during a ⁠press ⁠conference, adding that export capacity this month is capped at 1.5 million to 1.75 million bpd.