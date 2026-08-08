BAGHDAD: Iraq is in talks with Iran on an arrangement to allow Iraqi oil exports, but the mechanism has not yet been activated, the country’s Oil Minister Basim Mohammed said on Saturday.
He gave no details on the proposed route, expected volumes, or a timeline for the arrangement.
Iraq currently produces about 2.7 million barrels per day and exports roughly half of that amount, the minister said during a press conference, adding that export capacity this month is capped at 1.5 million to 1.75 million bpd.
Iraq discusses oil export arrangement with Iran, minister says
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Updated 08 August 2026 20:14
Iraq discusses oil export arrangement with Iran, minister says
- Iraq currently produces about 2.7 million barrels per day
BAGHDAD: Iraq is in talks with Iran on an arrangement to allow Iraqi oil exports, but the mechanism has not yet been activated, the country’s Oil Minister Basim Mohammed said on Saturday.