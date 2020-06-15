You are here

Tunisian MP says Ennahda party has links to terrorism

The leader of the Free Destourian Party (PDL) Abir Moussi attends a session of parliament in the Tunisian capital Tunis. (File/AFP)
Arab News

DUBAI: The self-defined “Muslim democratic” Tunisian political party, Ennahda, was accused on Monday by Member of Parliament, Abir Moussi, of having terrorism links. 
Moussi, who heads the Free Constitutional Party, called on the Ministry of Justice to conduct a transparent investigation on the activities of Ennahda and urged Tunisians to have the courage to confront the movement.
“Ennahda has been lying to Tunisians since 2011, and we want to reveal the fact that Ennahda is linked to terrorism,” she said during a live press conference in Tunis. 
Moussi claimed that Tunisia was “living in a foggy state because of government policy,” and accused the Ministry of Justice of corruption and that it was under the control of Ennahda members.
She claimed prison authorities facilitated visits of members of the Ennahda party to detained terrorists. 
Founded in 1981, Ennahda was inspired by the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, and in the wake of the 2011 Tunisian revolution, the Ennahda Movement Party was formed.
It is believed that the Muslim Brotherhood’s activity in Tunisia is linked to the political party Ennahda.
Last week, Moussi’s political party called on parliament to designate the Muslim brotherhood as a terrorist organization.
“Political parties and politicians who want to openly dissociate themselves from the Muslim Brotherhood organization must prove so and vote in favor of this draft motion,” she said.
Moussi also added that belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood and receiving funding from the organization is a “threat to national sovereignty.”

Egypt parliament allocates 25% of seats to women

Updated 15 June 2020
Arab News

Egypt parliament allocates 25% of seats to women

  • The approved articles also included the expanding of the two presidential terms allowed for any president
Updated 15 June 2020
Arab News

The Egyptian Parliament has approved an amendment to an article in the constitution to allocate 25 percent of seats to women, local daily Egypt Today reported.
During the years of 1979, 1984 and 2010, when Egypt applied a quota for women in the House, the Parliament witnessed high female representation, according to a report by The Egyptian Center for Women’s Rights (ECWR) in 2014, which called for at least 30 percent of the Parliament to be allocated for women.
Sunday’s approved amendment came as part of other amendments approved via public referendum in 2019, including setting the number of members of parliament at 568.
The approved articles also included the expanding of the two presidential terms allowed for any president, from four years to six.
A separate transitional article gave an exceptional right to President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, who was re-elected in 2018, to run for a third 6-year term after he finishes his second term in 2024 instead of 2022.

