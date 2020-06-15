Tunisian MP says Ennahda party has links to terrorism

DUBAI: The self-defined “Muslim democratic” Tunisian political party, Ennahda, was accused on Monday by Member of Parliament, Abir Moussi, of having terrorism links.

Moussi, who heads the Free Constitutional Party, called on the Ministry of Justice to conduct a transparent investigation on the activities of Ennahda and urged Tunisians to have the courage to confront the movement.

“Ennahda has been lying to Tunisians since 2011, and we want to reveal the fact that Ennahda is linked to terrorism,” she said during a live press conference in Tunis.

Moussi claimed that Tunisia was “living in a foggy state because of government policy,” and accused the Ministry of Justice of corruption and that it was under the control of Ennahda members.

She claimed prison authorities facilitated visits of members of the Ennahda party to detained terrorists.

Founded in 1981, Ennahda was inspired by the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, and in the wake of the 2011 Tunisian revolution, the Ennahda Movement Party was formed.

It is believed that the Muslim Brotherhood’s activity in Tunisia is linked to the political party Ennahda.

Last week, Moussi’s political party called on parliament to designate the Muslim brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

“Political parties and politicians who want to openly dissociate themselves from the Muslim Brotherhood organization must prove so and vote in favor of this draft motion,” she said.

Moussi also added that belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood and receiving funding from the organization is a “threat to national sovereignty.”