Designer Matthew Williams appointed as Givenchy’s new creative director

The designer will start his new role on June 16. (File/Getty)
Updated 16 sec ago
Designer Matthew Williams appointed as Givenchy’s new creative director

DUBAI: Designer Matthew Williams, the founder of streetwear label 1017 Alyx 9SM, has been appointed as  the new creative director for Parisian luxury label Givenchy.

Williams and Givenchy announced the news via a 50-second audio message posted on the brand’s Instagram account on Monday morning.

“I’ve worked every day for 15 years for this single goal,” said the designer. “At the same time, it’s bittersweet – we’re living in unprecedented times in the world. I just hope in some way I can bring hope and bring positive change to the industry and the world.”



A voice note from our new Creative Director, @MatthewMWilliams.

In a released statement, he said: “I am extremely honored to join the House of Givenchy. The Maison’s unique position and timeless aura make it an undeniable icon and I am looking forward to working together with its ateliers and teams, to move it into a new era, based on modernity and inclusivity.”

Williams, 34, succeeds previous creative director, Clare Waight Keller who stepped down from the role after three years in April. He becomes the French house’s seventh couturier. He will start on June 16 and he is expected to present his first designs for Givenchy in October.

The designer follows in the footsteps of Virgil Abloh, who was the first streetwear designer tapped to spearhead a storied luxury fashion house, when he was hired at Louis Vuitton in 2018.

He will continue to operate Alyx independently.

Dubai-based e-tailer Nisnass to shut down 

Updated 15 June 2020
Dubai-based e-tailer Nisnass to shut down 

DUBAI: UAE-based Al Tayer Group has announced that e-tailer Nisnass will close down from July 16. 

The parent company did not specify the reasons for the closure.

“As with many startups, we are compelled to continuously review our trajectory and focus our resources towards achieving our mission in the most effective way,” a released statement read. “Nisnass has played an instrumental role in our evolutionary journey and has valuably contributed to the maturity of our organization and the growth of our digital team.”

However, Nisnass’ sister company, Ounass, will continue to operate. 

“Our next step will be to redirect our talent, absolute focus and resources into accelerating the successful growth of Ounass as the leader in the Middle East online luxury sphere; solidifying our position as the region’s go-to luxury shopping destination,” the release added.

The online shopping platform is now offering a 90 percent discount on all their products. 

First launched as a smartphone application in 2018, Nisnass featured brands including Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Gap and more. 

The e-tailer offered customers options like pay on delivery and free returns.

Nisnass is not the first online shopping platform to shut down in the region. In April, Luxury modest wear e-tailer The Modist announced it will stop operating. 

The decision was made amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

