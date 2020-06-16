You are here

Deadly clashes break out between India and China

Members of the non-governmental organisation MADADGAAR PARIVAR protest against the killing of Indian soldiers by Chinese troops, in Ahmedabad, on June 16, 2020. (AFP)
An Indian man burns a photograph of Chinese president Xi Jinping during a protest against China in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (AP Photo)
  • Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in an escalation of tension with China at the disputed border of the Himalayan region of Ladakh
  • The Monday night escalation follows weeks of tension and the mobilization by both sides of thousands of extra troops at the border
NEW DELHI: Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives on Monday in an escalation of tension with China at the disputed border of the Himalayan region of Ladakh. It was the first border clash between the two neighbors in the last 45 years and experts say it is serious.

“The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer,” the Indian Army said in an official statement on Tuesday.

The Monday night escalation follows weeks of tension and the mobilization by both sides of thousands of extra troops at the border.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place (on Monday night) with casualties on both sides,” the statement added.

Each side blamed the other for the escalation.

“A violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there,” the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

New Delhi called for “dialogue for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.”

On the other hand, Beijing blamed New Delhi for the escalation.

“On June 15, Indian troops seriously violated the consensus of the two sides, crossed the border illegally twice and carried out provocative attacks on Chinese personnel resulting in serious physical conflicts between the two border forces,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the Chinese state-run English daily Global Times, Beijing also suffered casualties in the clashes.

“Based on what I know, the Chinese side suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley clash. I want to tell the Indian side not to be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as weakness. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it,” tweeted Global Times editor Hu Xijin.

“The situation is serious and there is no way to underplay it,” former Indian Army Lt. Gen. Deependra Singh Hooda told Arab News.

“We have not seen this kind of violence since 1975,” he said.

The problem began early last month when Indian troops blamed China’s military for hindering the usual patrolling at the line of actual control (LAC) along the Ladakh and Sikkim border.

Beijing blamed its southern neighbor for building road infrastructure at the Fingers region around the Pangong Tso Lake and Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

The present standoff, which began with border skirmishes, is confined to those key areas — Pangong Tso, Galwan River, Demchok and Hot Springs — where India and China have had traditional differences on the perception of the LAC in the Ladakh region.

Both sides adopted a firm approach and, according to media reports, China deployed nearly 2,500 extra troops in the region, in addition to enhancing its weaponry and military infrastructure.

In order to de-escalate the situation both sides opened military and diplomatic channels and there were reports that both sides had begun pulling back their troops and easing the situation.

The escalation on Monday came as a shock to many and added to the mounting political pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been facing a series of domestic and foreign policy challenges in recent times.

On Sunday, New Delhi’s long-standing friend and neighbor Nepal passed a law redrawing its international border with India by including some of the disputed territories.

“What happened on the border is extremely unfortunate. I think time has come for the government to start taking opposition into confidence and building a national consensus on such issues,” a senior leader of the opposition Congress party, Manish Tewari, told the media.

Experts say that the latest situation at the border might complicate the situation and political engagement is the only way out.

“The latest incident complicates the situation. What we now see is the opposite of what we have been hearing for the last few days,” Hooda said.

Manoj Kewalramani of the Bangalore-based think-tank, The Takshashila Institution, said that this was a serious escalation of events. “It is extremely serious. For decision-makers on either side, this is a new dynamic, which breaches what had become an uneasy threshold of patrolling and incursions. What it tells us about the broader relationship is that we are likely to see volatility as both countries rise, and it will take significant political will to maintain stability,” Kewalramani told Arab News.

Topics: India China Ladakh

Rights body concerned over alleged abuse of Afghan refugees in Iran

Rights body concerned over alleged abuse of Afghan refugees in Iran

  • Iran home to nearly 3m Afghan migrants
KABUL: Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Tuesday expressed concerns about Afghan migrants living in Iran.

Afghans have been killed in two separate incidents in Iran recently, sparking protests in Kabul and elsewhere.

The first incident took place on May 1 when 13 drowned after they were allegedly coerced by Iranian border guards to cross a river at gunpoint, according to a report from the AIHRC and a probe by Kabul. The second took place in the Iranian city of Yazd on June 5, when three died in a moving car after police opened fire on the vehicle and set it ablaze.

“We are seriously asking Afghanistan’s government and the Foreign Ministry to take seriously the issue of rights of Afghan nationals abroad, and have shared our concerns with them about the abuses that have happened in Iran against them,” Mohammad Alim Azizi, a senior AIHRC official, told Arab News.

He added that, due to a mandate which confines its operations to Afghanistan, the AIHRC could not probe the car incident. Iran has confirmed that the car was shot at, saying that the driver refused to stop despite being instructed to do so. It has promised to share its findings about both incidents with Afghanistan.

But the delay in taking the perpetrators to task has led to a public outcry and Afghans have carried out anti-Iran protests in recent days in Afghanistan, the US and Europe.

The demonstrations of anger led Iran to summon the Afghan envoy on June 14, after a group of protesters threw red ink on the entrance of its Kabul embassy.

Afghanistan pledged to send a high-ranking government delegation in the coming days to Iran to discuss bilateral issues and the fate of refugees there.

Iran is home to nearly 3 million Afghans, both legal refugees and illegal immigrants, and Afghans often use illegal smuggling routes along the 900 km border to travel to Iran in search of work.

Iran and Afghanistan have had an uneasy relationship in recent years, with Kabul accusing Tehran of using Afghan Shiite migrants to fight proxy wars in the Middle East, as well as providing cash and arms to Taliban insurgents fighting the Afghan government and US-led troops in Afghanistan.

Iran has been wary of the presence of US troops in Afghanistan and considers them a threat to the Islamic Republic.

The incidents were described as a wake-up call for Kabul.

Abdul Sattar Husseini, a lawmaker from western Afghanistan near the border with Iran, described the treatment of Afghan refugees by Iran as “utter oppression, terror and injustice.”

Toreq Farhadi, who served as an adviser during the former Afghan government, said Iran had used the presence of Afghan refugees in Iran as a “pyramid of pressure against Kabul” and was part of its policy of “unannounced confrontation” with Afghanistan.

“The new government in Kabul, which is weak and has uneasy ties with its other major neighbor Pakistan, fears to alienate Tehran,” he told Arab News, adding that trade ties were another factor.

“These leaders think that they need to have good relations with Iran, which has become our main trade partner. We annually import $2 billion of goods from there and at the same time Kabul is afraid that Iran can play a negative role in the talks with the Taliban."
 

Topics: Afghanistan

