You are here

  • Home
  • IMF gloom deepens over global outlook

IMF gloom deepens over global outlook

A surge in coronavirus cases in Latin America, coupled with fresh outbreaks in China and the US, has dimmed hopes for a global economic recovery, according to the IMF. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g8w27

Updated 17 June 2020
Reuters

IMF gloom deepens over global outlook

  • Chief economist warns of ‘profound uncertainty’ as hospitality, travel struggle to recover
Updated 17 June 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund will likely forecast a worse contraction in the global economy than previously estimated for 2020 and sees “profound uncertainty” about the path of recovery, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said in a new blog.

Gopinath said the economic crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus pandemic was more global and playing out differently than past crises, with the services sector hit harder than manufacturing in both advanced and emerging market economies, and inflation low across the board.

She also cited a striking divergence of financial markets from the real economy, which could portend greater volatility in financial markets and potentially sharp corrections.

The IMF is due to update its World Economic Outlook on June 24. Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva last month said the Fund was “very likely” to revise downward its already pessimistic forecast for a 3 percent contraction in global gross domestic output in 2020, but gave no details.

Gopinath said there were signs of early recovery in many countries that were reopening their economies, but new waves of infections and reimposed lockdown measures still posed risks.

While fiscal policy measures had been sizable in advanced economies, poor countries had more constrained resources, and the informal sector had not been able to help absorb the shock as it had done in past crises, she said.

Global cases of the coronavirus reached more than 8 million on Monday, with infections surging in Latin America, while the US and China are grappling with fresh outbreaks.

Gopinath said that pent-up consumer demand could fuel a quicker rebound in hard-hit services, but this was not guaranteed since consumers might change spending behavior to minimize social interaction, and uncertainty could trigger higher savings rates.

In China, one of the early exiters from lockdown, the recovery of the services sector was lagging, with the hospitality and travel sectors struggling to regain demand.

Gopinath said the longer-term impact on tourism-dependent economies was a particular concern, and governments should pursue policies to reallocate workers from shrinking sectors to those with stronger prospects.

Topics: IMF World Economic Outlook

Related

Business & Economy
International Monetary Fund chief downbeat on global economic recovery

Abu Dhabi fund boosts stake in Spanish mobile tower operator Cellnex

Updated 17 June 2020
Reuters

Abu Dhabi fund boosts stake in Spanish mobile tower operator Cellnex

  • Abu Dhabi Investment Authority raised its holdings in Cellnex to 6.97 percent on June 10
  • Cellnex has bought tens of thousands of phone towers across Europe in the past few years
Updated 17 June 2020
Reuters

MADRID: Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund raised its stake in Spanish mobile phone tower operator Cellnex after it had broken a shareholders pact with the Benetton family and Singapore’s sovereign fund last month.
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority raised its stake in Cellnex to 6.97 percent on June 10, the Spanish stock market regulator said in a filing on Tuesday. The fund had said last month it owned 6.73 percent in Cellnex.
Italy’s Benetton family and the two sovereign funds announced last month they would break the shareholders pact that allowed them to control 29.9 percent in Cellnex.
After the operation, the Benettons would hold 16.45 percent in the telecom company and the two funds would each own 6.73 percent, the three investors said.
The Benettons and the Singapore fund have not announced any change in their respective holdings in Cellnex.
Spun off from Spanish infrastructure operator Abertis in 2015, Cellnex has expanded quickly and now has a market capitalization of close to $22.56 billion, making it the eighth largest company on the IBEX 35 blue-chip index.
Cellnex has bought tens of thousands of phone towers across Europe in the past few years and now controls more than 50,000 sites. It is seen as a key player in a potential consolidation of the European telecoms infrastructure market.

Topics: Abu Dhabi UAE ADIA Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Related

Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi fund takes full ownership of New York office block
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi sovereign fund to boost active investments in fixed-income

Latest updates

Turkey accuses France of exacerbating Libya crisis
Actress Emma Watson joins board of major French conglomerate 
Arab labels Sabry Marouf, Nabil Nayal take part in first digital London Fashion Week
Paris court to issue verdict in graft trial of Bashar Assad’s uncle
Emmy Awards to go ahead, host Jimmy Kimmel says still figuring out how

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.