Palestinian hospitals say 76% of medical imaging machines have been destroyed in Israeli attacks

LONDON: Palestinian hospitals in the Gaza Strip are facing shortages of medical imaging equipment, which is vital for detecting illnesses and planning critical surgeries.

Medical facilities in the coastal enclave have lost 76 percent of their imaging equipment following Israel’s military campaign which was launched in late 2023, the WAFA News Agency reported.

Medical staff also face challenges in maintaining and obtaining spare parts for the remaining 24 percent of the equipment. MRI services are currently unavailable in the Gaza Strip due to the destruction of nine machines during the conflict.

Currently, five out of 18 computed tomography — known as CT — scanners are operational; 33 out of 88 conventional X-ray machines; and five out of 16 fluoroscopy devices.

Medical staff have said that the lack of medical imaging equipment complicates diagnostic and treatment services for patients, WAFA added.

Israel has imposed restrictions on the supply of medical and humanitarian items to Gaza which it considers to have dual use for both civilian and military purposes. These items have included crutches, ventilators, ultrasound equipment, oxygen cylinders, and even children’s toys.

Several international organizations have accused the Israeli regime of committing genocide in Gaza, with the total of deaths now standing at more than 72,000.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for several Israeli leaders on charges of war crimes, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.