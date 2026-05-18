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Saudi EXIM records $3.5bn in credit facilities during Q1 2026

Saudi EXIM records $3.5bn in credit facilities during Q1 2026
A view of Saudi Export-Import Bank, which provided SR13.23 billion in credit facilities during the first quarter of 2026 to support the growth of Saudi exports and international market expansion. File/SPA
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Updated 18 May 2026 19:22
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Saudi EXIM records $3.5bn in credit facilities during Q1 2026

Saudi EXIM records $3.5bn in credit facilities during Q1 2026
Updated 18 May 2026 19:22
SPA
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RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank achieved significant growth in credit facilities provided during the first quarter of 2026, reaching a total of SR13.23 billion ($3.52 billion), a 20.8 percent year-on-year increase.

This performance comes within the framework of the bank’s strategy to empower Saudi non-oil exports and enhance their competitiveness in global markets.

The credit facilities were distributed across a range of financing and insurance credit products. Total disbursements for export financing requests amounted to SR4.33 billion, reflecting a growth of 0.6 percent compared to SR4.31 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, total exports covered through export credit insurance reached SR8.90 billion, marking a robust growth of 33.9 percent compared to SR6.65 billion during the same period in 2025. This brings the bank’s cumulative total credit facilities since inception to SR129.5 billion.

Saudi EXIM’s CEO, Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, stated that the bank’s performance in the first quarter of 2026 reaffirms the continued growth momentum and deepening impact in enabling Saudi non-oil exports to expand and reach various international markets.

He added that the bank remains committed to opening promising opportunities for domestic exporters to enter new markets through integrated credit solutions that achieve sustainability and manage risks efficiently, thereby strengthening the national non-oil economy in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of building a diversified and sustainable economy.

Topics: Saudi Export-Import Bank Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi EXIM Saudi exports

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