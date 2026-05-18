Saudi EXIM records $3.5bn in credit facilities during Q1 2026

RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank achieved significant growth in credit facilities provided during the first quarter of 2026, reaching a total of SR13.23 billion ($3.52 billion), a 20.8 percent year-on-year increase.

This performance comes within the framework of the bank’s strategy to empower Saudi non-oil exports and enhance their competitiveness in global markets.

The credit facilities were distributed across a range of financing and insurance credit products. Total disbursements for export financing requests amounted to SR4.33 billion, reflecting a growth of 0.6 percent compared to SR4.31 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, total exports covered through export credit insurance reached SR8.90 billion, marking a robust growth of 33.9 percent compared to SR6.65 billion during the same period in 2025. This brings the bank’s cumulative total credit facilities since inception to SR129.5 billion.

Saudi EXIM’s CEO, Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, stated that the bank’s performance in the first quarter of 2026 reaffirms the continued growth momentum and deepening impact in enabling Saudi non-oil exports to expand and reach various international markets.

He added that the bank remains committed to opening promising opportunities for domestic exporters to enter new markets through integrated credit solutions that achieve sustainability and manage risks efficiently, thereby strengthening the national non-oil economy in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of building a diversified and sustainable economy.