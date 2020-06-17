You are here

Plane speaking: IEA says aviation fallout will hold back oil recovery

The coronavirus crisis will leave lasting scars on the airline industry, slowing oil’s revival, according to the IEA. (Reuters)
Updated 17 June 2020
AFP

  • The IEA estimates that demand for jet fuel and kerosene will fall by 62 percent in the second quarter from the same time last year
PARIS: Demand for petrol and diesel is set to heal by the end of the year, but the coronavirus crisis is likely to leave scars on the airline industry and the oil market, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

The IEA continued to upgrade its forecasts for the oil market in its latest monthly report as more countries ease lockdown measures that have pushed the world economy into its greatest crisis since the Great Depression.

It now expects 2020 oil demand to come in at 91.7 million barrels per day (mbd), a drop of 8.1 mbd from last year. That is an improvement on its May estimate an 8.6 mbd reduction and the April estimate of a 9.3 mbd drop.

The IEA noted that year-on-year consumption figures have been rising steadily since “Black April” when the lockdown measures were at their peak. The 21.8 mbd drop in April was pared to an estimated 18.6 mbd reduction in May. The drop is expected to narrow to 12.9 mbd in June and 7.4 mbd in July.

The IEA pointed to a number of encouraging signs of a recovery.

“For demand, increased mobility indicators in the March-May period provided support: in particular, China’s strong exit from lockdown measures has seen demand in April almost back to year-ago levels,” it said.

It also noted a strong rebound in India in May, although demand was still well below last year’s level.

“In the second half of the year the easing of lockdown measures in many countries should provide a boost,” it said.

The IEA released its first forecasts for 2021, when it sees demand rising by 5.7 mbd “as activity begins to return to normal across vast swathes of the economy.”

That will bring global oil demand back up to 97.4 mbd, which it noted will still be 2.4 mbd below the 2019 level, which it said “is largely explained by the dire situation of the aviation sector.”

The IEA estimated that demand for jet fuel and kerosene will fall by 62 percent in the second quarter from the same time last year, and only slowly recover as air travel is likely to be held back by restrictions and lower demand until a vaccine is found.

“Unlike gasoline and diesel, which are likely to recover to close to pre-crisis levels by the end of 2020, the outlook for jet fuel is more uncertain,” it said.

Topics: International Energy Agency (IEA) Coronaviirus

Lufthansa warns rescue threatened as billionaire weighs in

Updated 4 min 11 sec ago
AFP

Lufthansa warns rescue threatened as billionaire weighs in

  • Group has already warned that 22,000 full-time positions out of 135,000 worldwide must be slashed
FRANKFURT AM MAIN: European airline giant Lufthansa warned Wednesday that a billionaire investor could block a $10.1 billion pandemic rescue plan agreed with the German state.
With attendance at a general shareholder meeting next week expected to be low, “the board considers it possible that the stabilization package could fail,” Lufthansa said in a statement, pointing to “the latest public statements by the company’s largest single shareholder, Heinz-Hermann Thiele.”
“The management board urgently appeals to all... shareholders to exercise their voting rights,” the company added.
Only a simple majority is needed for approval if the holders of more than 50 percent of shares vote, while lower participation ups the threshold to two thirds.
Just two weeks ago, chief executive Carsten Spohr had said he was “confident that the measures will receive a majority.”
Plans to save the group from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic would see the state climb aboard with a 20-percent stake, with an option on a further five percent plus one share to block hostile takeovers.
In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) daily published late Tuesday, rail industry billionaire Thiele said he had increased his stake in Lufthansa in recent weeks to 15 percent.
But he said his snapping up shares was “not a signal that I will vote against anything at the general meeting.”
Thiele had announced in March that he held 10 percent, making him the group’s biggest single investor.
He told FAZ airline bosses “could have negotiated more toughly” with Berlin over the rescue package.
“Not all the possibilities were exhausted” before deciding to dilute existing investors’ holdings to make room for Berlin, Thiele charged.
“It’s conceivable that we can discuss and clear up where there is still room for maneuver” before the June 25 meeting, he said.
Thiele pointed to other European airlines like Air France/KLM, which have received state aid in the form of loans rather than government shareholdings.
With government-appointed members around the supervisory board table under the Lufthansa rescue plan, necessary harsh restructuring moves like job cuts could be made more difficult or even blocked, Thiele argued.
The group has already warned that 22,000 full-time positions out of 135,000 worldwide must be slashed, as demand is expected to remain far below pre-pandemic levels for years to come.
Without the rescue, Lufthansa “would possibly have to apply for protective shield proceedings under insolvency law ... if no other solution is found immediately,” the company said.

Topics: aviation Lufthansa Germany

