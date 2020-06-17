You are here

  • Home
  • France condemns ‘aggressive’ act by Turkish navy

France condemns ‘aggressive’ act by Turkish navy

Turbulent waters. Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz is escorted by Turkish Navy frigate TCG Gemlik (F-492) in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off Cyprus. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zrzmc

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

France condemns ‘aggressive’ act by Turkish navy

  • The French sailors were trying to check a cargo ship a few weeks ago on suspicion it was taking arms to Libya
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: France’s defense ministry on Wednesday denounced an “extremely aggressive” intervention by Turkish frigates against a French navy vessel participating in a NATO mission in the Mediterranean.
The French sailors were trying to check a cargo ship a few weeks ago on suspicion it was taking arms to Libya — forbidden under a UN embargo
Turkish frigates carried out radar targeting three times, suggesting a missile strike was imminent, the ministry said.
“This is an extremely aggressive act that is unacceptable by an ally against a NATO ship,” said a ministry official who did not want to be identified by name.
“We consider this an extremely grave matter” and “we cannot accept that an ally behaves this way, that it does this against a NATO ship, under NATO command, carrying out a NATO mission,” the official said.
The disclosure of the incident comes with NATO defense ministers scheduled to hold talks via videoconference on Wednesday.
Tensions between France and Turkey, which is also a NATO member, have flared recently over their roles in the civil war in Libya.
Turkey supports the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, while France is suspected of favoring the military strongman Khalifa Haftar, based in eastern Libya.
This week, Ankara condemned “unacceptable” criticism from France over its shipments of weapons and fighters to the Government of National Accord (GNA), which Paris calls a “direct violation” of the United Nations embargo.
“These waves of boats between Turkey and Misrata, sometimes escorted by Turkish frigates, are not contributing to any de-escalation,” the French ministry official said Wednesday.

Topics: France Turkey

Related

Update
Middle-East
Arab League says Turkey is copying Iranian interference in Arab world

Taliban raids on Afghan security posts kill 18

Updated 17 June 2020
AFP

Taliban raids on Afghan security posts kill 18

  • Latest bloodshed comes as the insurgents and the Afghan government inch closer toward potential peace negotiations
Updated 17 June 2020
AFP

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan: Taliban fighters killed at least 18 Afghan security personnel Wednesday in two attacks on checkpoints in the north, officials said, the latest violence ahead of expected peace talks.
In one pre-dawn raid, militants killed 12 Afghan security force members when they stormed a checkpoint in Jawezjan province, Maroof Azar, spokesman to the governor, said.
He said four security personnel were captured by the militants and five Taliban fighters were killed in the fighting.
The ministry of defense confirmed the attack and said six of its soldiers were among the dead.
The Taliban spokesman for the group’s fighting forces, Zabihullah Mujahid, gave a higher toll.
Separately, Taliban fighters were blamed for a raid on an army outpost in Kunduz.
Six soldiers were killed in fighting that lasted about five hours, said Aminullah Iddin, a member of the provincial council.
Army spokesman Hadi Jamal confirmed the attack, saying four Taliban fighters were also killed.
The Taliban has not commented on that raid.
The latest bloodshed comes as the insurgents and the government inch closer toward potential peace negotiations.
The much-delayed talks aimed at ending the conflict are expected to begin once the two sides complete an ongoing prisoner swap accelerated after a brief cease-fire last month.
Officials claim the Taliban have stepped up attacks in recent days, although there has been an overall drop in violence across the country since the cease-fire ended.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Latest updates

France condemns ‘aggressive’ act by Turkish navy
Saudi Arabia announces 39 more COVID-19 deaths
Sudan further opens gold trade to private sector
Tunisian-Dutch actor Marwan Kenzari to star in new thriller ‘Balestra’
Qatar Airways will not take new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, CEO says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.