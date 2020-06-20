You are here

  • Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Cuban doctor Janeth Blanco delivers food to a Brazilian migrant boy at the so-called 'filter hotel', rented by the World Organization for Peace (WOFP) and the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM-UN). (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

  • The head of the World Health Organization said Friday the pandemic is “accelerating”
BEIJING: China’s capital recorded a further drop in coronavirus cases amid tightened containment measures while Brazil surpassed more than 1 million confirmed infections, second only to the United States.
Officials reported 22 new cases in Beijing on Saturday, along with five others elsewhere in China. There are no new deaths and 308 people remain hospitalized for treatment.
South Korea recorded 67 new cases, the largest 24-hour increase in about three weeks. Most of them come from the densely populated Seoul area, where about half of the country’s 51 million people reside. Many cases have been linked to exposure in nightlife outlets.
The head of the World Health Organization said Friday the pandemic is “accelerating” and that more than 150,000 cases were reported the day before — the highest single-day number so far.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that nearly half of the newly reported cases were from the Americas, with significant numbers from South Asia and the Middle East.
Brazil’s Health Ministry said the total number of cases had risen to by more than 50,000 from the previous day. President Jair Bolsonaro still downplays the risks of the virus after nearly 50,000 fatalities in three months. He says the impact of social isolation on Brazil’s economy can be more deadly.
The new coronavirus has infected more than 8.5 million people worldwide and killed more than 454,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The actual number is thought to be much higher because many cases are asymptomatic or go untested.
South Africa and Ethiopia say they are recommending the limited use of the commonly available drug dexamethasone for all COVID-19 patients on ventilators or supplementary oxygen.
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said “this breakthrough is excellent news for us and we are especially fortunate that it came as we are preparing for our upcoming surge” in cases. South Africa has about 30% of the virus cases on the African continent, or more than 87,000.
French authorities are keeping a close eye on signs of an accelerating spread of the coronavirus in Normandy, a region that’s until now been spared the worst of the outbreak that has hit Paris and the east of France particularly hard.
Britain lowered its coronavirus threat level one notch, becoming the latest country to claim it’s getting a national outbreak under control. Meanwhile, Germany reported the country’s highest daily increase in virus cases in a month after managing to contain its outbreak better than comparable large European nations.
The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization has confirmed that China shared coronavirus sequences from its latest outbreak with the global community and says it appears the virus was imported to Beijing from strains circulating in Europe.
At a press briefing on Friday, Dr. Michael Ryan noted that “strains and viruses have moved around the world” throughout the pandemic. Ryan said that many viruses in New York “were of European origin” but that doesn’t mean Europe necessarily was the original source.
He says analysis of the genetic sequences so far suggests that the virus spread to people in China from other humans instead of jumping from animals directly into humans.

Man accused of New Zealand police killing appears in court

Updated 42 min 30 sec ago
AFP

Man accused of New Zealand police killing appears in court

  • Constable Matthew Hunt, 28, was gunned down during a routine traffic stop on Friday
  • Another officer was wounded and a bystander seriously injured when the attacker drove off in another vehicle
Updated 42 min 30 sec ago
AFP
WELLINGTON: A man charged with the murder of an unarmed policeman that shocked New Zealand made a brief court appearance in Auckland on Saturday.
Constable Matthew Hunt, 28, was gunned down during a routine traffic stop on Friday and the killing has stunned the normally peaceful country where police do not routinely carry firearms.
He is the 23rd officer to be shot dead in the line of duty in New Zealand since 1890, with the last fatal shooting more than 10 years ago.
All details surrounding the identity of the 24-year-old arrested man were suppressed.
He spoke briefly to confirm his name but otherwise remained silent and did not enter a plea during the brief hearing in which he was remanded in custody to reappear early next month.
The man appeared via video link from another part of the courthouse due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
A 30-year-old woman has also been taken into custody and will appear in court on Monday.
Police said she was wanted as an accessory after the fact to the murder and was arrested without incident on Saturday afternoon.
Hunt, who joined the police three years ago and only recently transferred to the traffic enforcement division, was approaching a crashed car when the gunman opened fire.
Another officer was wounded and a bystander seriously injured when the attacker drove off in another vehicle.
Crown prosecutor David Johnstone told the court the case was of high public interest and sought “somewhat extensive suppression orders” — including the names of the accused, the injured police officer and the member of the public injured in the incident.
He said the suppression was to “protect the integrity of the investigation,” and the police had a “significant amount of work to do” on the inquiry.

