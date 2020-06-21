You are here

Spain reopens its borders as state of emergency comes to an end

Cars cross the French-Spanish border at La Jonquera on June 21, 2020. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Spain’s borders are now open to all European Union countries except Portugal
  • British tourists will be allowed in without having to quarantine
MADRID: Passengers wearing masks and wheeling suitcases arrived at Madrid’s main airport on Sunday as Spain opened its borders to most European countries and ended a state of emergency imposed to contain the coronavirus.
Spain’s borders are now open to all European Union countries except Portugal, as well as Schengen Area members outside the bloc and Britain in a much-needed boost to the country’s tourism industry which accounts for more than 12 percent of the economy.
British tourists will be allowed in without having to quarantine, Spain said on Saturday, even though they will still be subject to 14 days isolation upon their return..
Spaniards were also allowed to move freely around the country from Sunday and many were expected to visit friends, relatives and second homes in other regions. Since March 14, people have had to remain in their own provinces.
At Madrid’s international Adolfo Suarez-Barajas airport there was a palpable sense of relief for passengers, many of whom were making journeys to see loved ones after months apart.
“My situation is a little complicated because my wife lives in Italy and I live in Spain so we haven’t seen each other for four months,” said Alberto Bos, who was flying to Milan.
All arriving passengers will have their temperature taken, submit information about where they have come from, and provide their whereabouts in Spain in case they need to be traced.
Spain’s border with neighboring Portugal will reopen on July 1.
“It’s very strange because we aren’t used to traveling anymore,” said Italian tourist Martina, who was among the first to arrive in Spain on a flight from Bergamo.
Stickers on the floor of the arrivals hall made sure those waiting for passengers complied with social distancing measures.
“We will allow British visitors to enter Spain just like the rest of the European Union or Schengen area from 21 June freely and without the need for the quarantine,” foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told BBC News on Saturday.
But Britain’s own quarantine measures, requiring a two-week period of self-isolation for most people entering the country, could put off potential travelers. Britain is due to review its quarantine rule on June 29, three weeks after it was introduced.
Some 1,500 German tourists touched down in Mallorca early last week as part of a pilot scheme to establish a travel corridor between the two areas, ahead of the lifting of restrictions on Sunday.
In his final address during the state of emergency, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez praised Spaniards on Saturday for coming together during one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns but warned they should remain vigilant as there could be a second wave.
Spain, which has recorded more than 245,000 coronavirus cases and over 28,000 deaths, has been easing its lockdown restrictions in recent weeks.

Britain opens ‘terror’ probe into deadly stabbing spree

Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
AFP

Britain opens ‘terror’ probe into deadly stabbing spree

  • Lone assailant killed three people, seriously injured three more
  • Counter-terror police ‘will be taking over the investigation’
Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
AFP

READING, United Kingdom: British police said Sunday they were treating a stabbing spree in which a lone assailant killed three people in a park filled with families and friends in the southern English city of Reading as a “terrorism incident.”
The Thames Valley police said three people were also seriously injured and they had detained a 25-year-old suspect from the historic town 60 kilometers west of London.
They made no reference to reports that the man was a Libyan national.
Footage showed what appeared to be a large number of counter-terror police performing a controlled explosion at a residence where the suspect is believed to have lived shortly after the Saturday evening attack.
“Counter Terrorism Policing can now confirm that the stabbing incident that happened in Reading last night, has now been declared a terrorist incident,” police said in a statement.
The counter-terror police “will be taking over the investigation,” said the statement.
Downing Street said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefed about the incident by security officials and senior ministers on Sunday morning.
The Conservative leader condemned the “appalling incident” and top politicians expressed sympathies for those hurt at Forbury Gardens — a popular park situated next to the ruins of the 12th-century Reading Abbey.
“Incidents of this nature are very rare, though I know that will be of little comfort to those involved and understand the concern that this incident will have caused among our local community,” Thames Valley Police chief John Campbell said.
A Black Lives Matter protest took place at the park earlier but police said there was no indication the two were linked.
“In terms of the protest and the people who attended from Black Lives Matter, we’re all safe,” the Reading BLM event organizer Nieema Hassan said on Facebook.
“None of us are affected. We had all left by the time this happened.”
Witnesses reported seeing two air ambulances and several police cars rush to the park on Saturday evening.
One witness described a lone assailant walking through a park filled with people relaxing on the grass and stabbing them at random.
“The park was pretty full. A lot of people sat around drinking with friends,” Lawrence Wort told the Press Association.
“One lone person walked though, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went around a large group of around 10, trying to stab them.”
Wort said he saw three people being stabbed “in the neck and under the arms.”
The assailant then lunged at another group and “got one person in the back of the neck,” Wort said.
Another witness told The Sunday Mirror that one group of people who were attacked were “just in a circle chatting.”
The assailant “was tapping them on the head. Then I thought someone had been sick. But it was blood spraying out,’ said the witness.
Paramedic teams were seen trying to resuscitate the injured as they lay unresponsive on the ground.
Officials said two people were being treated in the emergency department of Reading’s Berkshire Hospital.
“An horrific, dreadful incident,” policing minister Kit Malthouse tweeted.
The main opposition Labour party’s leader Keir Starmer called the killings “very concerning.”
Britain has witnessed two terror-related attacks in the past year.
A convicted militant who was out on parole after serving a sentence for terror offenses was shot dead by police after stabbing five people — two fatally — by London Bridge in the heart of the British capital in November.
Police killed another assailant who injured three people in a London stabbing attack in February.
An overwhelming majority of Britain’s serious crimes are committed with knives and other stabbing weapons because of very strict gun ownership laws.
Johnson’s Conservative government promised to toughen up penalties for terror-related crimes after winning a sweeping mandate in a December general election.

