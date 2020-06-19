You are here

Cyprus allows entry to arrivals from Lebanon, Italy, Spain

A health worker at Cyprus’ Larnaca International Airport views a laptop screen showing a feed from an infrared camera to monitor the ambient body temperatures of incoming travelers upon their arrival as part of screening for symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus disease. (File/AFP)
  • Flights will now be allowed from over 30 countries across two categories, up from 19 when a commercial passenger flight ban ended earlier this month
  • Cyprus’s two biggest tourist markets, the United Kingdom and Russia, have yet to be included
NICOSIA: Cyprus further eased its coronavirus entry restrictions Friday, adding hard-hit EU partners Italy and Spain, and nearby Lebanon, to a list of countries allowed entry, but holding back on its two biggest markets.
Flights will now be allowed from over 30 countries across two categories, up from 19 when a commercial passenger flight ban ended earlier this month.
According to the Health Ministry, 22 countries are now considered low-risk, including Greece, Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, South Korea and Australia, while another 12, including France, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Lebanon and Israel, are in a higher-risk category.
From Saturday, only travelers arriving from countries in the second category will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test undertaken within 72 hours of travel, or on arrival if unavailable in the departure country.
That requirement had previously applied to arrivals from both lists.
But Cyprus’s two biggest tourist markets, the United Kingdom and Russia, have yet to be included in either category.
“It’s a dynamic list based on the (epidemiological) data registered for each country,” Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou told a press conference Friday.
If novel coronavirus cases rise in a country in the first category, “it will be downgraded to category B, and vice versa.”
The categories are updated weekly.
Israel was recently relegated to the higher-risk category after it saw an increase in cases.
The health minister said there would also be random coronavirus checks on arrival.
“We’re expecting 1,500 travelers to arrive daily, so we will carry out around 300 random tests every day,” Ioannou said.
“This is to get a better understanding of the situation and to review our decisions concerning some countries, if necessary.”
Cyprus has reported 985 total coronavirus cases and 19 deaths, and is looking to restart its vital tourism sector.
Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos told state radio that he expected the number of flights to increase to around 500 per week in July.
But the government expects visitor numbers to be down by 70 percent this year due to the pandemic, after counting almost four million arrivals in 2019.
As part of a further easing of restrictions, Nicosia said it would reopen most crossings along the divided Mediterranean island’s cease-fire line to Cypriot citizens and residents on Sunday.
It said those crossing would have to provide proof they were free from COVID-19.

More than half of Britons avoiding shops due to COVID-19 fears

Updated 35 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

More than half of Britons avoiding shops due to COVID-19 fears

  UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have urged Britons to shop again
Updated 35 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: More than half of British people said they did not plan on visiting non-essential shops after they reopened on June 15 due to fears of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Daily Mail research.

A poll for the UK newspaper found that 80 percent of people polled said they had not visited a non-essential shop since they were allowed to reopen earlier this week.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have urged Britons to shop again to get the economy going after months of stagnation due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The survey of 2,000 people, carried out by Redfield & Wilton Strategies on Thursday, found there was strong support for the UK’s two-meter social distancing rule to stay in place as the government considers reducing it to 1.5 meters — something welcomed by the country’s hospitality industry to save jobs and businesses.

With bars, restaurants and pubs still closed across the UK, 57 percent of respondents said two-meter distancing rules should remain in place if food and beverage outlets are to reopen on July 4. Only 29 percent said they would want the rules to be eased.

Johnson has suggested creating “air bridges” with low-infection countries to allow travel between them and the UK, but nearly 60 percent of British people asked said they had no plan to travel abroad for a holiday this year due to fear of contracting COVID-19

A quarter feared catching the virus on planes, a fifth did not want to have to quarantine for 14 days on returning to the UK and 14 percent said they were concerned about contracting it in the destination country.

Not all those polled were avoiding foreign holidays, with 14 percent saying they were planning on traveling abroad.

Of that 14 percent, Spain was the most popular destination (31 per cent) followed by Ireland (19 per cent) and Greece (17 per cent).

The results of the poll have been released as Johnson’s government lowered the UK’s COVID-19 threat level from 4 to 3, leading experts to believe the two-meter rule will be scrapped.

The Joint Biosecurity Center concluded this week that COVID-19 transmission is no longer “high or rising exponentially.” At the same time, figures on Friday showed UK debt is now bigger than the whole economy for the first time in 57 years.

