Afghan Taliban kidnap dozens of civilians amid peace efforts, officials say

In this May 12, 2020, file photo, Afghan security officers stand in front of a maternity hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Afghan Taliban kidnap dozens of civilians amid peace efforts, officials say

  • Taliban took the hostages in Daikundi after a women escaped a Taliban-controlled village in a neighboring province
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: Taliban militants kidnapped about 60 civilians in central Afghanistan over the past week, officials said on Sunday, with more than half still being held amid efforts by the United States and other foreign powers to start peace talks.
The Taliban took the hostages in the central province of Daikundi after a women escaped a Taliban-controlled village in a neighboring province, according to the provincial deputy governor, Mohammad Ali Uruzgani.
Some 26, including women and children, had been released and tribal elders were mediating to free the remaining civilians, Uruzgani added.
A Taliban spokesman denied kidnapping the civilians.
The militants, fighting to re-introduce strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster from power, signed a troop withdrawal agreement with the United States in February, which was designed to pave the way for peace talks with the Afghan government.
But violence has ramped up since the agreement and discord over the release of Taliban prisoners has hampered progress on formal talks.
Underscoring the tension, a spokesman for the national security council said the Taliban had killed more than 40 civilians around the country in the past week.
“The Taliban have failed to deliver on promises of reducing violence against the Afghan people and working for peace,” spokesman Javid Faisal said on Twitter.
The UN mission in Afghanistan released a report on Sunday raising concerns about 15 attacks on health workers and health care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, attributing responsibility for the majority of them to the Taliban.
The Taliban rejected both the UN and government allegations and accused the government of causing civilian casualties in the last week.

Putin may seek another term if Russia passes constitutional changes

Updated 4 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Putin may seek another term if Russia passes constitutional changes

  • Russia will hold a nationwide vote from June 25 to July 1 on proposed changes to the constitution
  • Opponents say proposed reforms are designed to allow Putin to keep power until 2036
Updated 4 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Vladimir Putin is considering running for a new term as Russia’s president if voters approve constitutional changes that would enable him to do so, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying in an interview on Sunday.
Russia will hold a nationwide vote from June 25 to July 1 on proposed changes to the constitution, including an amendment that would allow Putin to seek two more six-year terms as president when his current mandate ends in 2024.
Opponents say the reforms are designed to allow Putin to keep power until 2036 and amount to a constitutional coup. The Kremlin says they are needed to strengthen the role of parliament and improve social policy and public administration.
“I do not rule out the possibility of running for office, if this (option) comes up in the constitution. We’ll see,” Putin was quoted as saying in an interview with state TV that was shown in Russia’s far east before airing in western Russia. “I have not decided anything for myself yet.”
The changes that Russians will vote on, already approved by parliament and the Constitutional Court, would reset Putin’s presidential term tally to zero. He would not be able to seek a new term under current constitutional limits.
The changes are widely expected to be approved in the vote.
Putin, who has been in power for two decades and is now 67, suggested the hunt for a candidate to succeed him could become a distraction if he does not run again.
“If this doesn’t happen, then in about two years — and I know this from personal experience — the normal rhythm of work of many parts of government will be replaced by a search for possible successors,” Interfax news agency cited him as saying.
“We must be working, not looking for successors,” he said.

