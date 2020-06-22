You are here

Spain to decide this week which tourists can visit

Spanish border police officers stand guard at a checkpoint as a car crosses the French-Spanish border at La Jonquera on June 21, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Spain will discuss with EU whether to allow travelers from outside the continent in or not
MADRID, Spain: The Spanish government wants to decide this week on which countries to keep travel restrictions as it reopens to tourism after the coronavirus lockdown, the health minister said on Monday.
Salvador Illa told Cadena SER radio station that the world’s second-most visited nation will discuss with European Union (EU) partners whether to allow travelers from outside the continent in or not.
He added that authorities have identified some small new local coronavirus outbreaks, but they are under control. One of the worst-hit nations, Spain has registered 246,272 cases and 28,323 deaths.

Thailand reports 3 new imported coronavirus cases; 28 days without local transmission

Reuters

  • The administration was coordinating with Myanmar authorities regarding 23 coronavirus cases found among migrants deported from Thailand
  • Thailand has so far recorded 58 deaths related to COVID-19 among 3,151 infections
BANGKOK, Thailand: Thailand on Monday reported three new coronavirus cases, all imported, marking 28 days without local transmission, a senior official said.
The three new cases were Thai nationals returning from India and were detected in state quarantine, said spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.
Thailand has so far recorded 58 deaths related to COVID-19 among 3,151 infections, of which 3,022 patients have recovered.
Taweesin said the administration was coordinating with Myanmar authorities regarding 23 coronavirus cases found among migrants deported from Thailand.

