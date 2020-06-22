You are here

  • Home
  • Detained Lebanese woman accused of dealing with Israel

Detained Lebanese woman accused of dealing with Israel

Riot police use tear gas to disperse anti-government demonstrators during a protest, against parliament giving a confidence vote to the cabinet, in the capital Beirut. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/54j39

Updated 22 June 2020
AP

Detained Lebanese woman accused of dealing with Israel

  • Lebanon and Israel are in a state of war and each bans its citizens from visiting the other country
  • According to local media reports, she had visited Israel by crossing from Jordan
Updated 22 June 2020
AP

BEIRUT: A Lebanese political activist who was detained last week was charged on Monday with collaborating with Israel and referred to a military prosecutor, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported.
The National News Agency said Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Fadi Akiki charged Kinda El-Khatib with visiting Israel and “dealing with spies of the Israeli enemy.” The report added that the judge referred El-Khatib to a military investigative judge for questioning. The military judge is expected to issue a formal arrest warrant.
Lebanon and Israel are in a state of war and each bans its citizens from visiting the other country.
El-Khatib was detained last week with her brother, who was later released. According to local media reports, she had visited Israel by crossing from Jordan.
She has been active on social media, where she harshly criticized Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and its strong ally, Lebanese President Michel Aoun. Hezbollah and Israel fought a monthlong war in 2006.
Shortly before the charges were filed Monday, dozens rallied in Beirut demanding El-Khatib’s release and saying that she was innocent.
The protesters say El-Khatib’s case is similar to that of Ziad Itani, a Lebanese stage actor who was released in 2018 after being cleared of charges of collaborating with Israel. Itani spent about four months in prison.

Topics: Lebanon lebanon protests

Related

Special
Middle-East
American dollars boost black market in Lebanon
Special
Middle-East
No anesthesia, no oxygen: Lebanon hospitals flatline as cash crisis hits

UAE tests over one-third of population for COVID-19: Health minister

Updated 22 June 2020
Kateryna Kadabashy

UAE tests over one-third of population for COVID-19: Health minister

  • The country started tracking cases in early January before the World Health Organization (WHO) had even announced a serious outbreak
  • The UAE has been reporting a decreasing number of daily cases, with the latest figures showing 392 new patients on Sunday
Updated 22 June 2020
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: The UAE has carried out more than 3 million tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), representing nearly a third of its 9.89 million population, Health Minister Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al-Owais said.

The country started tracking cases in early January before the World Health Organization (WHO) had even announced a serious outbreak, the minister told a webinar summit of world governments on COVID-19 response.

“Residents and citizens came together during the coronavirus pandemic,” which was one of the reasons behind the UAE’s effective response, Al-Owais added, along with the government’s cooperation with the private sector.

In April, UK-based Deep Knowledge Group ranked the UAE among the world’s top 10 countries for treating COVID-19 cases. Also on the list were Germany, China, South Korea, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Israel, and Japan.

The UAE has been reporting a decreasing number of daily cases, with the latest figures showing 392 new patients on Sunday. The country has so far recorded a total of 44,925 COVID-19 cases, with 302 deaths and 32,415 recoveries.

Meanwhile, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told the webinar gathering that “the coronavirus pandemic is still accelerating globally,” and he called for global preparedness which was “not a one-time investment” but a continuous effort.

The Swedish, Norwegian and Emirati ministers of health stressed the necessity of learning to live with COVID-19 and developing a new normal.

The sentiment was echoed by WHO’s envoy on COVID-19, David Nabarro, who said: “The coronavirus is not going away, it is up to all of us to change our behavior to live with this virus.”

Topics: UAE COVID-19 Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al-Owais

Related

Middle-East
UAE COVID-19 cases up by 412 after health ministry tests over 32,000
Middle-East
UAE’s Sharjah to reopen cinemas, gyms and other public areas

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia: Hajj 2020 to be held with very limited number of pilgrims
French, Tunisian heads of state meet in Paris
WHO warns of ‘accelerating’ pandemic as Brazil reaches 50,000 deaths
Jeddah’s new King Abdul Aziz Airport launches APM service
Three Pakistan cricketers have virus before ‘risky’ England tour

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.