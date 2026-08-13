Egypt backs Sudanese-led process to determine country’s postwar future

CAIRO: Egypt on Thursday called for Sudan’s political future to be determined by its own people, backing a Sudanese-led process, as Cairo reiterated its opposition to any attempt to partition its war-torn southern neighbor.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that any political process for resolving Sudan’s war must be based on “full Sudanese ownership” and reflect the aspirations of the country’s people for security and stability, according to Egypt’s State Information Service.

His remarks came during a phone call with his Sudanese counterpart, Mohieddin Salem, during which the two discussed developments in the conflict, continued coordination between Cairo and Khartoum, and ways to intensify communication “on issues of mutual concern.”

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s support for Sudan’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and rejected attempts to partition the country or establish rival entities that could threaten its cohesion.

The discussions come as efforts gather pace to chart a path out of more than three years of devastating civil war.

Sudanese authorities are preparing for a proposed national dialogue that could begin as early as August, aimed at bringing together political and civil forces to discuss the country’s future and a path toward a political settlement.

Political sources told Asharq earlier this week that Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, had been holding consultations with political groups, technocrats, Sufi leaders, tribal authorities, civil society representatives and independent figures as part of preparations for what has been described as a “Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.”

The process is expected to address the war, the future of the state and transitional arrangements toward a political settlement.

Sudan has been devastated by war since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces following a power struggle between Al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The war has triggered the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, killing hundreds of thousands and forcing some 14 million people — about a quarter of the population — from their homes, including 9 million displaced within Sudan and 4.5 million who have fled across borders, primarily to Chad, South Sudan and Egypt.

About 1.5 million Sudanese have fled to Egypt since the conflict began, according to Egyptian government figures cited by UNHCR. As of the end of June, more than 851,000 Sudanese refugees and asylum-seekers were registered with the UN agency in Egypt, making Sudanese by far the largest refugee population registered in the country.

Egypt has repeatedly emphasized a Sudanese-led settlement while calling for a humanitarian truce leading to a lasting ceasefire and political process. Cairo has also strongly opposed the establishment of parallel governing structures and emphasized the preservation of Sudanese state institutions

During Thursday’s call, Abdelatty said that Egypt would continue providing support and assistance to Sudan and its people amid the conflict, according to the State Information Service.