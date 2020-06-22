Gunmen hit car in Kabul, killing 5, including 2 prosecutors

You are here

A foreign soldier takes position during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
  • Recently violence has spiked in Afghanistan, with most of the attacks claimed by the Daesh group’s affiliate in the country
  • In early June, Daesh claimed responsibility for a bomb explosion in a mosque in Kabul that killed two people, including the prayer leader
KABUL, Afghanistan: Gunmen opened fire at a car belonging to the Afghan attorney general’s office on Monday morning in eastern Kabul, killing five people inside, including two prosecutors, an official said.
The driver of the car and two other employees were among those killed, said Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but recently violence has spiked in Afghanistan, with most of the attacks claimed by the Daesh group’s affiliate in the country. Daesh in Afghanistan is headquartered in eastern Nangarhar province.
According to a statement from the attorney general’s office, the car was on the way to office when it was targeted. The gunmen fled the scene, the police said. Faramarz said an investigation was underway.
In early June, Daesh claimed responsibility of a bomb explosion in a mosque in Kabul that killed two people, including the prayer leader. Eight worshipers were wounded.
A week later, another prayer leader and three worshipers were killed in a bomb explosion inside another mosque in Kabul. Eight people were wounded in that attack.

France brings home 10 Daesh children from Syria

  • The children are receiving medical treatments
  • The ministry did not provide details on their parents
PARIS, France: The government said Monday it had brought home 10 French children of fighters overnight from a refugee camp in Syria, the latest in a piecemeal repatriation process since Daesh was ousted from its Syrian base in March 2019.
“France has carried out the return of ten French minors, orphans or humanitarian cases, who were in camps in northeast Syria,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“These children have been turned over to French judicial authorities, are receiving medical treatment and have been taken in by social services,” it said.
The ministry did not provide details on their parents.
France has now repatriated a total of 28 children from war-torn Syria, where hundreds of its citizens went to fight along Daesh insurgents as they tried to establish a so-called “caliphate.”
Rights groups have urged the government to quickly bring home at least the minors who were brought by their parents to the conflict zone or born there during the years of fighting.
But many of the estimated 300 French children being held in the Kurdish-run camps in Syria are with their mothers of fathers, and France has insisted that French nationals must face local justice.
Critics say this stance exposes the families of French fighters to inhumane treatment and psychological trauma.
The foreign ministry said Monday it had “thanked” Kurdish leaders for their cooperation in an operation carried out “because of the particularly vulnerable situation these children were in, and with the authorizations provided by local authorities.”
Some 12,000 foreigners — 4,000 women and 8,000 children — are being held at three camps for displaced persons in northeast Syria, most at Al-Hol, where aid groups say they suffer malnutrition and disease.
Kurdish officials have called on countries to take back their detained citizens, warning that they do not have the resources to guard prisoners indefinitely.
According to the CAT terrorism analysis center, 13 French fighters including Hayat Boumedienne, the partner of one of the three men who carried out deadly terror attacks in Paris in January 2015, have escaped custody in Syria.

