You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban kill 7 Afghan military personnel in raid on army post

Taliban kill 7 Afghan military personnel in raid on army post

The Afghan government has released Taliban insurgents from jail as part of peace negotiations with the group. Above, soldiers escort a Taliban prisoners convoy during their release from Bagram prison. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/42urp

Updated 4 min 53 sec ago
AFP

Taliban kill 7 Afghan military personnel in raid on army post

  • Kabul authorities accuse the insurgents of stepping up attacks against security forces in recent weeks
Updated 4 min 53 sec ago
AFP

HERAT, Afghanistan: Taliban fighters killed as many as seven Afghan commandos in an hours-long attack on an army outpost, a lawmaker and the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The assault comes as Kabul authorities accuse the insurgents of stepping up attacks against security forces in recent weeks, after violence dropped across much of the country following a three-day cease-fire announced in May.
The Taliban raided the army outpost located in northwest Badhis province late Tuesday.
Badghis lawmaker Ziauddin Akazi said the insurgents attacked the Bala Murghab district outpost, triggering fierce fighting that lasted for about four hours.
“Most of those killed were members of commando and special forces,” Akazi said.
He said the attack came when a group of commandos and special forces traveled to the outpost from their base nearby.
The ministry of defense said seven security personnel were killed and five were wounded in the attack.
It said security forces later repelled the Taliban attack.
The Taliban have not commented.
In a separate incident in the northern Jawzjan province on Tuesday evening, a roadside bomb ripped through a rickshaw and killed six civilians, the interior ministry said.
Interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said the Taliban had placed the bomb on the road.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

World
Afghan Taliban kidnap dozens of civilians amid peace efforts, officials say
World
Taliban not a threat to West as US troops leave Afghanistan: spokesman

US coronavirus cases surge to highest level in 2 months

Updated 24 June 2020
AP

US coronavirus cases surge to highest level in 2 months

  • The US reported 34,700 new cases of the virus, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University
  • Worldwide, more than 9.2 million people have contracted coronavirus
Updated 24 June 2020
AP

BEIJING: New coronavirus cases in the US have surged to their highest level in two months and are now back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak.
The US on Tuesday reported 34,700 new cases of the virus, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University that was published Wednesday. There have been only two previous days that the US has reported more cases: April 9 and April 24, when a record 36,400 cases were logged.
New cases in the US have been surging for more than a week after trending down for more than six weeks. While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west. Several states on Tuesday set single-day records, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.
In the US state of Arizona, which on Tuesday reported a record 3,600 new infections, hundreds of young conservatives packed a megachurch to hear President Donald Trump’s call for them to back his reelection bid.
As he did at a rally in Oklahoma over the weekend, Trump referred to the virus with a pejorative term directed at its emergence in China.
Ahead of the event, the Democratic mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego, made clear that she did not believe the speech could be safely held in her city — and urged the president to wear a face mask. He did not. Trump has refused to wear a mask in public, instead turning it into a red-vs.-blue cultural issue.
Earlier Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress that the next few weeks are critical to tamping down the surge.
“Plan A, don’t go in a crowd. Plan B, if you do, make sure you wear a mask,” said Fauci, the infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health.
Worldwide, more than 9.2 million people have contracted the virus, including more than 477,000 who have died, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Topics: Coronavirus US

Related

World
US coronavirus deaths near 110,000, cases pass 1.9 million mark
Business & Economy
Coronavirus-triggered layoffs in US hit nearly 39 million

Latest updates

Taliban kill 7 Afghan military personnel in raid on army post
Iraq’s prime minister to visit Washington next month for talks on US troops withdrawal
US ice cream giant Ben & Jerry’s joins Facebook ad boycott over hate speech
Iran’s Rouhani warns UN agency over nuke site access demands
Jericho Palestinians fear isolation in Israeli annexation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.