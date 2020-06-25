You are here

  • Home
  • Trial of senior French Daesh extremist opens in Paris

Trial of senior French Daesh extremist opens in Paris

A court sketch made on June 25, 2020 at the Paris courthouse shows French extremist also called the Daesh "emir" Tyler Vilus speaking during the opening of his trial at the special assizes of the Paris' courthouse, on the crimes committed in Syria between 2013 and 2015. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y9w4k

Updated 25 June 2020
AFP

Trial of senior French Daesh extremist opens in Paris

  • Tyler Vilus is facing charges of belonging to a terrorist group
  • Vilus was arrested at an Istanbul airport in July 2015 and was deported to France
Updated 25 June 2020
AFP

PARIS: A French extremist went on trial Thursday on terror charges amid accusations that he oversaw executions in Syria as a senior figure in the Daesh extremist group.
Tyler Vilus, 30, is facing charges of belonging to a terrorist group, heading a group of Daesh fighters and “aggravated murder” between 2013 and 2015. He faces a life sentence if convicted.
Investigators suspect him of being part of the “Al-MuHajjireen” (the immigrants) brigade, a squadron that tortured and carried out summary executions, which he denies.
Vilus is also accused of supervising executions as a member of the religious police in the north-eastern Syrian town Ash Shaddadi, close to the Iraqi border.
In a 2015 video published by the Daesh’s media department, a man alleged to be Vilus is two meters away as two kneeling and blindfolded prisoners — one belonging to the Free Syrian Army rebel fighters and the other a member of Bashar Assad’s army — are executed with a bullet to the head.
Vilus was arrested at an Istanbul airport with a Swiss passport in July 2015 and was subsequently deported to France.
His arrest and trial are being seen as a major coup for the French security services, as Vilus is believed to have known many French Daesh in Syria.
Vilus has admitted to being in contact with the man French secret services believe is the mastermind of the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris, Abdelhamid Abaaoud.
Vilus’ mother, dubbed “Mama Jihad” in the French press, traveled three times to Syria in support of her son and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in June 2017 for her “unfailing commitment” to extremism.
Before the hearing, Vilus’ lawyer Louis-Romain Riche deplored that the accused had been kept in isolation for four and a half years, despite his “very calm” behavior.

Topics: Daesh France trial

Related

Saudi Arabia
Britain and France condemn Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia

Charity ship rescues more than 110 migrants in Mediterranean

Updated 25 June 2020
AFP

Charity ship rescues more than 110 migrants in Mediterranean

  • Migrants drifting in the Mediterranean on two makeshift boats were rescued in separate operations
  • After both sets of migrants boarded, the ship’s crew took their temperatures and gave them a mask
Updated 25 June 2020
AFP

ON BOARD THE OCEAN VIKING: More than 110 migrants drifting in the Mediterranean on two makeshift boats were rescued on Thursday in separate operations by a ship chartered by a French charity, an AFP reporter onboard said.
“I love you all!” said one of the migrants when the Ocean Viking — chartered by French aid group SOS- Mediterranee — arrived at their boat in the waters around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa.
There were 67 people onboard their grey boat, mainly men and youths from Bangladesh and Morocco.
The boat had been spotted by the plane Moon Bird, of fellow migrant resue charity Sea-Watch, SOS-Mediterranee said.
Earlier in the day, the ship rescued 51 migrants on a blue wooden boat including one woman and five children, mainly of Pakistani and Eritrean nationality.
They were found huddled together on a boat whose two engines had stopped working, 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Lampedusa, located between Malta and Tunisia.
That rescue operation took place at the crossroads between the Italian and Maltese search and rescue zones, SOS-Mediterranee said, adding: “We have asked the authorities of both countries for a safe place to disembark.”
The Ocean Viking set sail again on Monday after three months of inactivity due to the coronavirus crisis.
After both sets of migrants boarded, the ship’s crew took their temperatures and gave them a mask.
One person on the blue boat was running a temperature and was quarantined as a precaution, the AFP reporter said.
The rescued migrants were visibly relieved to leave behind the precarious blue boat. In the midst of a pile of shoes, phone chargers, plastic bags, biscuits and vomit, there was only one lifejacket in sight, the correspondent said.
More than 100,000 migrants tried to cross the Mediterranean last year with more than 1,200 dying in the attempt, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration.
The arrival of summer and more favorable conditions at sea may lead to an increase of attempts to cross the Mediterranean with the hope of arriving in Europe.

Topics: Mediterranean migrants Lampedusa

Related

World
Germany’s Sea Watch rescues 100 migrants off Libya
Middle-East
UN says dozen migrants feared drowned in capsizing off Libya

Latest updates

Liverpool clinches league title, ends 30-year drought
Fahd Hamidaddin, chief of investment and marketing officer at the Saudi Ministry of Tourism
Lufthansa soars after top shareholder backs bailout
EasyJet raises $520m through share placing to bolster virus-hit finances
UAE and Israeli companies sign deal to tackle COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.