Saudi FM holds talks with US, Finnish officials

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

Saudi FM holds talks with US, Finnish officials

Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exchanged views on regional developments during a phone conversation.
They also reviewed bilateral relations, the strategic partnership between the two countries, and regional and international issues of common concern.
The Saudi minister also received a phone call from Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.
They reviewed bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas, and discussed regional and global developments, as well as issues of common concern.
Prince Faisal made a phone call to Angolan External Relations Minister Tete Antonio to review bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.
They also exchanged views on issues of common concern.

EU raps Houthis for targeting Saudi civilians

Updated 26 June 2020
SPA

EU raps Houthis for targeting Saudi civilians

Updated 26 June 2020
SPA

BRUSSELS: The EU has condemned Houthi militias for targeting civilians, after a spokesperson said Saudi Arabia was targeted by drones and ballistic missile attacks earlier this week.
The condemnation follows an increase in fighting in Yemen, where civilians, including children, continue to bear the brunt of the violence.
All attacks against civilians are unacceptable, said the EU spokesperson.
The latest cross-border attack is contrary to the efforts of a UN special envoy to mediate a cease-fire and resume political negotiations, he said.

The EU reiterated its call for all sides to enter political talks through the UN and said it continues to support the efforts of the UN special envoy.

Meanwhile, the Arab Parliament strongly condemned repeated attacks by Houthi militias on the Kingdom.

It called on the UN to “oblige the Houthis to stop these cowardly aggressive actions targeting civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia.”

In a resolution, the parliament held the Iranian regime fully responsible for its flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolutions and its continued supply of smart weapons, ballistic missiles and drones to Houthi militias, with the aim of destabilizing regional security and perpetuating chaos in Yemen.

The parliament highlighted the need to follow the Riyadh agreement, signed between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council in November 2019.

