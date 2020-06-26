You are here

Kabul under fire for alleged misuse of pandemic aid

A UNICEF worker helps an internally displaced girl put on a face mask at a makeshift camp, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan government is facing mounting criticism over alleged misuse of international funding to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the virus outbreak, Afghanistan received emergency assistance totalling €117 million ($131 million) from the EU, along with $100.4 million from the World Bank and $40 million from the Asian Development Bank.

However, Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA) on Wednesday accused the Afghan government of trying to “monopolize” funds from foreign donors to combat COVID-19 — a move it claimed would deepen mistrust between the government and the public.

“Monopolization in spending the aid creates severe vulnerabilities and removes trust,” said Sayed Ekram Afzali, head of the IWA.

Complaints of mismanagement and embezzlement by government officials in Kabul and other provinces have been increasing since March, leading to protests in many parts of the country.

Delayed salary payments to doctors, shortages of protective gear for the medical staff treating coronavirus patients, and a lack of oxygen, sanitizers and masks at hospitals has led to widespread criticism of the government’s handling of the crisis.

A senior official at the Afghan Health Ministry told Arab News on Wednesday that hundreds of thousands of dollars were squandered by three deputy ministers and the heads of two departments, including one in charge of procurement.

The three deputy ministers and two department heads resigned recently, along with Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz, amid accusations of mismanagement and graft.

The ministry official, who requested anonymity, said that there have also been reports of ventilators going missing.

On Tuesday, the attorney general’s office said that prosecutors arrested the manager of a Health Ministry warehouse following claims that he was paid $80,000 by a firm to sell protective gear donated by international community at a cheaper price.

Local media reports on the disappearance of ventilators and the squandering of funds prompted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to order an official investigation on Monday.

“The government will act against those who have misused the resources in fighting coronavirus,” he said.

Finance Ministry spokesman Shamrooz Khan Masjedi told Arab News that anyone with evidence of state and foreign aid being misused should contact the authorities.

“Those found guilty will be dealt on the basis of law in such a pressing time,” he said.

The Finance Ministry, which handles foreign aid, has been viewed as a main source of corruption in Afghanistan. Two former ministers, one in office until only a few months ago, left the country following accusations of graft.

The latest wave of concern follows Ghani’s request to the International Monetary Fund for a loan of $229 million.

After the fund approved the loan, protests erupted in the Afghan Parliament, with claims the money would be squandered because many lawmakers acted without accountability.

Parliament finally backed off and approved the loan after a lengthy debate and the senate’s intervention. 

Ghani argued that the loan will stabilize the country’s budget, which has been hit by revenue shortfall owing to the virus lockdown. However, some lawmakers and analysts fear a lack of transparency in government spending and procurement could leave room for fraud.

Torek Farhadi, a former government adviser who previously served on the IMF’s executive board, said that Kabul “is unable to give a full inventory of what it has received from international aid.”

He added: “It has received a lot and has squandered a lot.”

Farhadi said that corruption “is tolerated at the highest levels of government, and that is why some MPs oppose money being in the hands of this government.”

Lawmaker Zal Mohammad Zalmai told Arab News: “When poor coronavirus patients go to hospital, they find no medicine, no oxygen and a shortage of necessary resources. We in the parliament have the right to be skeptical of the government’s intention. 

“There is no audit, transparency or accountability.”  

The UN in Afghanistan earlier in June also voiced concern over corruption, saying: “Sustained and effective efforts in fighting corruption in Afghanistan remain critical for the country’s future.”

“Anti-corruption efforts and integrity reforms” should be key priorities of Afghan leaders, Deborah Lyons, the UN secretary-general’s special envoy for Afghanistan, said. 

“Addressing the coronavirus crisis and building a peaceful, healthy and prosperous Afghanistan requires integrity and accountability — fundamental principles for the future of any nation,” she said. 

Indian activists say police fabricated charge sheets in Delhi riots case

Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Indian activists say police fabricated charge sheets in Delhi riots case

  • Violence erupted in the Indian capital in February amid protests over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act
  • More than 88 charge sheets were filed against political activists, students and civilians by Delhi police
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Activists and victims of religious violence that erupted in the Indian capital of New Delhi in February have accused police of filing “false and politically motivated charge sheets” against them instead of going after the real culprits.

“They are trying to frame protesters who were part of the democratic movement against the controversial citizenship law,” Kawalpreet Kaur, a member of the All India Students Association (AISA) and one of the student leaders named in the charge sheets, told Arab News on Thursday.

“They are blaming protestors for (the) riots. There is no relation between protestors and Delhi violence. Nowhere in my protest speeches (have) I said anything that they are blaming me for. The charges are false and motivated,” she continued.

More than 88 charge sheets were filed against political activists, students and civilians by Delhi police for participating in what were essentially religiously motivated clashes in the northeastern capital that claimed more than 50 lives, mostly Muslims.

“The police have entered false stories based on speculation,” Kaur added.

Violence erupted in the Indian capital in February after counter protests were organized by members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the ongoing nationwide agitation over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), that grants citizenship to minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Buddhists and Jains, but excluding Muslims.

The CAA is part of the government’s proposed program of introducing a National Register of Citizens (NRC). Muslims fear that if they are not included in the NRC they will be declared stateless citizens.

Since December 2019, there has been a nationwide campaign against the CAA. Delhi became the focal point of resistance against the first mass protests against the Narendra Modi government. 

Members of the ruling BJP started a campaign against the CAA protestors that led to February’s violent clashes in Delhi. 

“The Delhi riots in 2020 were pre-planned and targeted. Police action is also pre-planned. The police blame a certain community which, in fact, was the victim as a vast majority of those killed or injured, or whose property and houses of worship were looted and burned, belonged to one community (Muslims),” the chief of the Delhi Minority Commission, Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan, told Arab News.

“Those who instigated the riots by their fiery speeches, open threats of violence, bringing in killer mobs and leading them to loot and kill, like BJP leader Kapil Mishra, are yet to even be mentioned in charge sheets,” Khan added.

Students and activists are facing wide-ranging charges, from organizing protests against the citizenship legislation to instigating and participating in religious riots. 

“A charge sheet is not — and cannot be — the opinion of a police officer,” Delhi-based lawyer Sarim Naved said. “It represents evidence collected by the police, and is submitted to the court for the latter to apply its mind.”  

Delhi police did not respond to Arab News’ request for comment. 

Tara Fatima, a student from New Delhi who was one of the participants in the three-month anti-CAA agitation, accused the government of pusing an “agenda of punishing Muslims” for raising their voice. 

“The citizenship law is still not implemented but the way the government has started treating Muslims proves (us) right. They want to relegate Muslims to second-class citizens,” Fatima told Arab News.

Rais Ahmad lost all his savings in the Delhi riots when his shop selling battery driven rickshaws was destroyed. He said that those named in his complaint to the police were still at large, and that victims were being targeted.

“Muslims were the real victims of the Delhi violence and they are now the real target of Delhi police,” Ahmad said. “I saw policemen who were part of the Hindu mob but they are not being arrested. It’s the Muslims who are being detained and punished. It’s really sad that the government has become our enemy.”

 Political analysts say that the Indian government is fighting an ideological war against Muslims and secular citizens of India.

“This is nothing but a genocidal project by the Indian government. They want to target Muslims and those who stand in the way of establishing India as a majoritarian Hindu state,” Professor Apoorvanand of Delhi University told Arab News. “The rights to defense and protest are sacred rights of democracy, and we should not allow them to be taken from us.”

