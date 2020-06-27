You are here

Youths in Tunisia’s deprived south dream of ‘real’ jobs

A Tunisian woman holds the national flag and make a sign during a rally in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (AP)
AFP

TATAOUINE, TUNISIA: In the southernmost Tunisian town of Tataouine, being young often means being unemployed, while even those who have a job dream of landing a “real” one in the energy sector.
For weeks, protesters have blocked roads and sought to prevent trucks from delivering supplies to the remote El-Kamour pumping station in the desert outside the town.
Last weekend the protests turned violent as demonstrators clashed with security forces.
“What hurts us most is that God has given us everything, but effectively we have nothing,” said Khaled Jady, 32, who, like many of the protesters, had hoped for a “real” job in the oil sector.
Protesters have been demanding that the government honor a deal reached after a months-long sit-in during 2017 to invest millions in the region’s development and provide jobs to thousands.
“They never hire anyone from the region. They tell us we have no formal training” to work in the energy sector, said Jady.
“They should train us for one or two years and then give us jobs,” said the young man whose own education stopped at primary school level.
Southern Tunisia is one of the country’s most marginalized regions, with above average unemployment, failing infrastructure and a stunted private sector.
The town of Tataouine, which is also the name of the governorate, lies some 550 km south of Tunis at the gates of the Sahara desert.
Its schools are neglected and universities in nearby cities offer little hope of a career to young people seeking to build a future, unlike those on the coast that offer engineering and medical degrees.

Unemployment is the highest in Tunisia at 30 percent, according to official estimates, with the rate for young people considerably higher.
Nearly a decade after the revolution that toppled Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, the government has yet to resolve regional inequalities.
Mohammed, who holds a master’s degree, is a waiter at a cafe in Tataouine, but he describes himself as “unemployed.”
What frustrates him most is not the lack of jobs but the lack of wider opportunities. He hopes that the government will open up jobs in state schools so that he can find work.
Tunisian President Kais Saied, who had focused on Tunisia’s disenfranchised youth during his 2019 election campaign, met with activists from the southern region earlier this year to discuss their plight.
On Tuesday Saied called on demonstrators in Tataouine to “overcome” their situation and not just demand jobs.
“You should submit development projects yourselves” to the government, the president said.
But Khaled Handoura believes that the problem also lies in the low salaries offered by job providers, like the private sector where the monthly pay is often under €300 ($330).
“There are no jobs out there that allow you to start a family,” said Handoura, who lost his job as an engineer following a workplace injury.
“In order to get married we need money,” he added.
With little help from the government, Handoura said, illegal migration remains the only solution for “90 percent of Tataouine’s young people.”
“They prefer to go abroad and earn 50 euros a day than stay here,” he said.
When asked what dreams he has for the future, his answer is bleak.
“I have dreams, but then reality hits, and it is a reinforced concrete wall.”

Turkish opposition attacks Erdogan over donation campaign

People wear protective face masks against to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kizilay Square, in Ankara on June 24, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 26 June 2020
Arab News

Turkish opposition attacks Erdogan over donation campaign

  • The presidential fundraising campaign was also criticized by former prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who formed the Future Party last year. He said it was a waste of time and resources
Updated 26 June 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The recent National Solidarity Donation Campaign launched by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came under fire by Turkish opposition parties over an alleged lack of transparency.

Alpay Antmen, a lawmaker from Mersin province representing the main opposition party, the CHP, submitted a question to the vice-president, asking how the money collected by the campaign — which totals 2.1 billion Turkish liras ($306 million) so far — was reimbursed to needy people.

However, he was advised to direct his request to the family, labor and social services minister, whose only response was advice to “check out the ministry’s website,” which did not provide any details about the campaign or its recipients.

Erdogan donated seven months of his salary to help fight COVID-19 on March 31, the day he launched the campaign. Cabinet members in the government and some parliamentarians also donated 5.2 million Turkish liras ($791,000) to the campaign.

The initiative was designed to provide support to low-income people facing economic hardship following lockdown measures.

“We will follow hard after this issue. They are obliged to reveal where this money was spent. It is the parliament’s responsibility to be held accountable for money-related issues,” Antmen told Arab News.

“The state should be managed in a serious way. When a parliamentarian asks where this money was spent, a strong presidency should be accountable for the spending. If they have concerns about disclosing this basic information, then we can assume that they have something to hide,” he added.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, municipalities headed by mayors from opposition parties were prevented from organizing online donation campaigns, where funds they had collected were blocked by the Interior Ministry, over concerns that it “may create a state within state.”

Fundraising campaigns launched by mayors from cities such as Istanbul and Ankara just before the presidential campaign were quickly declared illegal on April 1. It was not an April Fools’ joke.

“They excluded municipalities from fundraising efforts, although they were totally accountable until the single penny of their citizens. But now they don’t give us any single answer about the details of their own nationwide campaign” Antmen said.

The presidential fundraising campaign was also criticized by former prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who formed the Future Party last year. He said it was a waste of time and resources.

“There can be nothing more absurd than state bodies being involved in such an aid campaign. You are just taking money out of one pocket and putting it in the other,” he said.

The CHP is set to launch a parliamentary probe if information about money spent under the fundraising campaign proves unsatisfactory.

Following constitutional changes made last year, opposition members of parliament lost their right to submit censure motions in these cases.

An April report by the CHP estimated pandemic-related job losses in the Turkish labor force to be around five million.

The figures highlight the need to support low-income households with money collected under the fundraising campaign.

 

Topics: Turkey

