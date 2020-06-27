You are here

  • Home
  • Australia’s Victoria struggles to contain coronavirus

Australia’s Victoria struggles to contain coronavirus

A medical staff member works at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing site in a shopping center carpark in Melbourne on June 26, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 6 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Australia’s Victoria struggles to contain coronavirus

  • Victoria has 204 of Australia’s total of about 270 active cases.
Updated 6 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia’s state of Victoria recorded 41 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, double the daily rate seen a week ago, struggling to gain control over the pandemic while the rest of the country continues easing social distancing restrictions.
Victoria, the country’s second-most-populated state, has now seen 11 straight days of double digit new cases, most linked to known outbreaks in Melbourne’s suburbs, health officials said. Victoria has 204 of Australia’s total of about 270 active cases.
“We are very concerned,” deputy chief health officer of Victoria, Annaliese van Diemen, said at a press conference.
One of the new cases was a returned traveler. Australia requires all locals who return to quarantine in hotels for two weeks. But about 30 percent of people in Victoria have declined a COVID-19 test before leaving quarantine, health officials said.
New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, recorded six new cases on Saturday and officials said that returned travelers who declined to be tested will have to stay in a mandatory quarantine 10 days longer.
Despite the spike in cases in Victoria, Australia’s infections numbers of around 7,600 and 104 deaths have remained well below that of many other nations.
On Friday, the government said that the country will continue easing social distancing restrictions and Tennis Australia (TA) said on Saturday that record numbers of people have been block booking tennis courts.

Mexico City reopening shops, street markets, sport complexes

Updated 40 min ago
AP

Mexico City reopening shops, street markets, sport complexes

  • Hotels and restaurants in the capital will reopen next week at about 30 percent seating capacity
Updated 40 min ago
AP

MEXICO CITY: Mexico said Friday that it will allow more businesses to reopen in parts of the country despite continued high infection and death rates.
The federal Health Department said 5,441 more coronavirus cases were confirmed nationwide Friday, for a total of 208,392 since the pandemic began. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths rose by 719, to 25,779.
Mexico City announced that starting next week it would allow the reopening of shops, street markets and athletic complexes but with limited capacity and hours.
On a four-color alert level, in which red is the worst and green the best, Mexico City said it was downgrading the city’s alert to “orange” even though it has the country’s largest numbers of infections and deaths.
Hotels and restaurants in the capital will reopen next week at about 30 percent seating capacity. And despite the announcement on markets, many of the city’s street markets never closed during the pandemic.
By July 6, shopping malls and department stores will open. Bars, gyms, schools and other businesses will remain closed.
The city said hospital bed occupancy had declined somewhat, one indicator that could justify reopening.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Offbeat
In Mexico City, experts find bones of dozens of mammoths
Sport
Saudi electric car racer tastes victory in Mexico City E-Prix

Latest updates

Australia’s Victoria struggles to contain coronavirus
TWITTER POLL: Majority believes Netanyahu will proceed with annexation plans despite backlash
Mexico City reopening shops, street markets, sport complexes
India passes 500,000 coronavirus cases
Nile countries agree to restart talks over disputed dam

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.