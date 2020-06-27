You are here

Counter-terrorism police charge man with three murders after knife attack in England

A police officer stands guard outside a cordoned off block of flats where the suspect of a multiple stabbing incident lived in Reading, west of London, on June 23, 2020. (AFP)
  • A man wielding a five-inch knife attacked people out enjoying the sun at Forbury Gardens, a Reading park, on the evening of June 20
  • Three people were killed in the attack
LONDON: A suspect has been charged with three counts of murder over a knife attack in the English town of Reading described by police as a terrorist incident, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Saturday.
A man wielding a five-inch knife attacked people out enjoying the sun at Forbury Gardens, a Reading park, on the evening of June 20, killing three people and injuring others.
“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorized Counter Terrorism Policing South East to charge Khairi Saadallah, 25, with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder,” the CPS said.
Saadallah will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday.
A security source had previously told Reuters that the suspect, a resident of Reading, was a Libyan national.

London police make arrests, seize weapons at illegal parties

  • Large gatherings are not permitted in Britain due to social distancing measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus
  • The night of Friday to Saturday was the third in a row in which police officers seeking to disperse gatherings in London were attacked by participants
LONDON: London police made seven arrests and seized a firearm and a “Rambo-style” knife at illegal street parties that violated social distancing rules in the early hours of Saturday, a police statement said.
Large gatherings are not permitted in Britain due to social distancing measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, but a spell of hot weather and a planned easing of restrictions on July 4 have led some people to flout the rules.
The night of Friday to Saturday was the third in a row in which police officers seeking to disperse gatherings in London were attacked by participants.
“All of the events which took place last night were illegal and in breach of the COVID regulations,” said Bas Javid of the Metropolitan Police.
“The vast majority of people who attended engaged with officers and moved away from the locations without issue. However, again, a number refused to leave and became violent.”
The knife and firearm were seized at a location in Newham, east London. Two men were arrested in connection with the weapons.
At another event in Kensal Town, west London, five people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, breach of health regulations and racially aggravated public disorder toward officers. One of the suspects threw a bar stool at an officer.
Police said on Thursday 22 officers were injured during trouble at an illegal music event in Brixton, south London.
Local authorities in Bournemouth, a popular beach town in southern England, declared a “major incident” on Thursday after large and unruly crowds descended on the coast.
On Saturday, the Liverpool soccer club condemned the behavior of fans who gathered in the city center for a second night to celebrate their team’s Premier League title win.

