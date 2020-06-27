You are here

  • Home
  • Hundreds of Israelis protest in Jerusalem against Netanyahu

Hundreds of Israelis protest in Jerusalem against Netanyahu

Protesters, wearing masks of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partner Defense Minister Benny Gantz, take part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square to denounce Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, on June 23, 2020. (AFP/Jack Guez)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cue3u

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Hundreds of Israelis protest in Jerusalem against Netanyahu

  • The demonstration was fueled by the detention of seven protesters Friday who held a smaller rally against Netanyahu’s continuation as premier despite being under indictment
  • The demonstrators held banners describing Netanyahu as “crime minister”
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Hundreds of Israelis protested Saturday evening against Benjamin Netanyahu outside his Jerusalem residence as the Israeli prime minister faces corruption charges.
The demonstration was fueled by the detention of seven protesters Friday who held a smaller rally against Netanyahu’s continuation as premier despite being under indictment. The demonstrators held banners describing Netanyahu as “crime minister.”
Among the seven detainees was a former top Israeli air force general. On Saturday, Israeli police said the protest a day earlier was “illegal” because demonstrators blocked the roads.
Three of the protesters, including retired Brig. Gen. Amir Haskel, remained in detention for refusing the police’s release terms and insisting on participating in Saturday’s protest, Israeli media reported.
Last month, Netanyahu’s trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes opened in a Jerusalem court. It is scheduled to resume next month.
Netanyahu’s new government took office last month, ending more than a year of political stalemate.
Under a power sharing deal, Netanyahu was permitted to remain as prime minister, while his rival, Benny Gantz, was named defense minister and alternate prime minister.
The two men have agreed to switch posts after 18 months, though many analysts do not expect the government to last that long.

Topics: Israel Jerusalem Netanyahu

Related

Special
Middle-East
Jordan Valley farmers fear for the future as Israel’s West Bank annexation looms
Business & Economy
UAE and Israeli companies sign deal to tackle COVID-19

Egyptian doctors stress role of physical therapy in treating COVID-19

A lab technician works on investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug "Remdesivir" at Eva Pharma Facility in Cairo, Egypt June 25, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 min 44 sec ago
Ahmed Hosam

Egyptian doctors stress role of physical therapy in treating COVID-19

  • Prolonged bed rest may affect a patient’s ability to return to normal life even after complete recovery
Updated 24 min 44 sec ago
Ahmed Hosam

CAIRO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continue to rise worldwide. While many acknowledge the indispensable role of physicians in diagnosing and treating patients infected with it, there persists a lack of awareness regarding the importance of physical therapy, especially during recovery.

“Physiotherapists have been at the frontlines in Egypt during this crisis. At least three were infected and died while working with COVID-19 patients,” Dr. Mohammed Magdy El-Meligie, lecturer of physical therapy at the October 6 University in Cairo, told Arab News.

“Physiotherapists are an important part of a multidisciplinary team that provides treatment for patients infected with COVID-19,” El-Meligie said. “The role of physical therapy during this crisis can be summed up in this simple statement: A doctor may save your life, while a physiotherapist can improve your quality of life.”

According to El-Meligie, nearly half of COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization need oxygen treatment, while five percent of cases are held in intensive care units (ICUs) to receive the necessary support. These patients pass through different stages as they face an uphill battle to recover and return to prior levels of function. The role of physical therapy in each stage varies according to the severity of the case.

For example, during the intensive care stage, patients suffer from mucous hypersecretion with difficulty in clearing these secretions.

“This is may lead to several complications, such as difficulty breathing and respiratory tract obstruction, which may eventually cause respiratory failure,” El-Maligie explained.

“Physiotherapy during this stage aims to facilitate the clearance of these secretions and improve breathing capacity by applying airway clearance techniques. These include deep breathing exercises, which encourage coughing and strengthen respiratory muscles,” he said.

El-Maligie added that manual therapy techniques such as percussion and vibration help to mobilize secretions from stubborn peripheral areas in the lungs to more central areas, which may help patients expel them in the easiest way possible. Sometimes, airway mechanical suctioning may be used in critically ill patients.

El-Meligie pointed out that COVID-19 patients suffer from a lack of physical activity and prolonged bed rest, which have a negative impact on several body systems, such as the musculoskeletal, cardiovascular and even cognitive systems.

Prolonged bed rest may affect a patient’s ability to return to normal life even after complete recovery. It is thus important to maintain muscular status and prevent weakness from developing in skeletal muscles. Neuromuscular electrical stimulation can restore muscle function in critically ill patients who are unable to perform any sort of activity.

El-Meligie emphasized that the role of physical therapy is not limited to the hospitalization period only, but must also continue when the patient returns home.

“After full recovery, patients often become worried that it will take them quite a while to return to their normal energy and fitness levels. That is why we have a home program suitable for each patient. The program includes exercises that strengthen muscles, restore joint flexibility and improve lung capacity,” he said.

El-Meligie stressed the importance of physiotherapy for recovering patients.

“Due to the increasing number of ICU admissions and prolonged bed rest associated with COVID-19, comprehensive physiotherapy programs should be implemented to accelerate patients’ functional recovery and prevent the complications of immobilization, especially in ventilator-dependent patients,” he said.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Egypt executes Libyan militant for deadly police attack
Middle-East
Egypt eases restrictions despite surge in coronavirus infections

Latest updates

Hundreds of Israelis protest in Jerusalem against Netanyahu
US intercepts Russian warplanes off Alaska
Coca-Cola to pause social advertising
Egyptian doctors stress role of physical therapy in treating COVID-19
Saudi Border Guard: Three Iranian boats seen entering territorial waters forced to retreat

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.