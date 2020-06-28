You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban deny claims Russia paid militants to attack US troops

Taliban deny claims Russia paid militants to attack US troops

US troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) base in Logar province, Afghanistan. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pxzpv

Updated 19 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Taliban deny claims Russia paid militants to attack US troops

  • Insurgent spokesman says group ‘has received no assistance from any country or intelligence agency in 19 years of war’
Updated 19 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban has denied US media reports claiming a Russian intelligence unit secretly rewarded them for targeting American troops in Afghanistan.

“We have heard these reports and they are false and baseless,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said in a statement on Saturday.

He added that the group had “neither sought nor received any aid from any country or intelligence agency in 19 years of war.”

Mujahid said the Taliban lack advanced weaponry to carry out sophisticated attacks on US targets, which he said is proof they have not received foreign arms.

“We have used whatever resources we have had in Afghanistan, or prepared, for example, road and car bombs from explosives and materials available locally.”

He said the group has not targeted US forces since the two sides signed a peace deal in Doha in late February. In accordance with the agreement, US troops are set to leave Afghanistan by spring 2021.

Earlier on Saturday, the New York Times and two other American dailies reported that US intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan and targeting US troops.

Mujahid said that some circles in the US were disappointed by the Doha deal.

“They want to prevent the withdrawal of Americans from here because they will lose the resources and income they have earned from continuing the war, and they want to do everything for their survival,” he said.

While Russia suffered a humiliating retreat after nearly 10 years in Afghanistan in the 1980s, it has joined Iran, Pakistan and China in opposing the US presence in the country.

Although Afghan officials in the past have failed to find direct military links between the Taliban and Moscow, some provincial officials said Russians provided intelligence to the group when it captured the northern city of Kunduz, near the border with Tajikistan, in 2015 and 2016.

Analyst Zabihullah Pakteen said Russia has been a vocal supporter of the Taliban in their war against Daesh. He added that the US report on bounties could refer to events before the Qatar deal and that its leak could be a strategic play linked to the withdrawal of US troops.

“Russian involvement in Afghanistan in giving bounties to kill US soldiers certainly puts pressure on the Trump administration as the US election approaches. The most important aspect of intelligence leaking could be connected to troop withdrawal, so the US would have to stay to confront Russia and other adversaries in the region,” he told Arab News.

Thousands of US troops have already left Afghanistan following the Doha deal.

The allegation of Taliban-Russian links, which could delay the departure of several thousand more US troops, comes as US President Donald Trump is on the campaign trail, fighting for for a second term in the White House.

Topics: Taliban Russia US troops

Related

World
Taliban kill 7 Afghan military personnel in raid on army post
World
Afghan Taliban kidnap dozens of civilians amid peace efforts, officials say

US tops 2.5 million coronavirus cases, deaths surge to 125,000: Johns Hopkins

Updated 29 min 24 sec ago
AFP

US tops 2.5 million coronavirus cases, deaths surge to 125,000: Johns Hopkins

  • US deaths now exceed 125,000, approximately one-fourth the world total of over 495,000
Updated 29 min 24 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Saturday surpassed 2.5 million coronavirus cases, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed, as the world’s hardest-hit country grappled with a surge of infections in several states.
There were 2,500,419 confirmed cases in the US, according to the Baltimore-based university as of 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT).
US deaths now exceed 125,000, approximately one-fourth the world total of over 495,000.

Data from John Hopkins showing the Top 5 countries in COVID-19 cases and deaths

Florida on Saturday reported a record 9,585 cases in 24 hours as infections spiked. The state’s rapid reopening saw young adults flocking to beaches, boardwalks and bars.
It’s among the more than half of US states, particularly in the South and West, seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases — a dramatic setback to efforts to reopen and salvage badly battered economies.
Texas and Florida, which both have Republican governors who resisted prolonged lockdowns, have announced new restrictions on bars.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi-US researchers in licensing deal over ‘exciting’ new COVID-19 treatment
Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 claims 37 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Taliban deny claims Russia paid militants to attack US troops
INTERVIEW: Amlak IPO a vote of confidence in long-term fundamentals, says CEO Abdullah Al-Sudairy
US tops 2.5 million coronavirus cases, deaths surge to 125,000: Johns Hopkins
Gold rush as Saudi shoppers queue to beat VAT deadline
Grounded: Empty jets sit out pandemic in Pyrenees

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.