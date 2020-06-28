You are here

  UAE announces suspension of all flights from Pakistan

UAE announces suspension of all flights from Pakistan

Members of a Pakistani family wait at the Dubai International Airport. (File/AFP)
LONDON: The UAE will temporarily stop receiving passengers on flights coming from Pakistan, the country’s civil aviation authority said on Sunday.
The suspension, which comes into effect on Monday, will last until a special laboratory to conduct coronavirus tests is established, the Emirates’ state news agency WAM reported.

The decision also applies to transit flights originating from Pakistan, where the number of coronavirus cases is rising rapidly.
The authority advised all passengers affected by the suspension to get in touch with the airlines they were due to travel with.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE Pakistan

Lebanese security forces investigating explosion near Hariri convoy this month

BEIRUT: Lebanese security forces are investigating an explosion 11 days ago that took place near the convoy of former Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, Hariri’s office said on Sunday.
Hariri’s office said the incident, in which nobody was hurt, took place during a tour of the eastern Beqaa valley and was not made public at the time to prevent inflaming passions in an already politically charged atmosphere.
“Since the convoy did not get exposed to any attack ...(Hariri’s) decision was to keep it secret and await the results of the relevant security forces,” it said in a statement.
Remnants of a missile were found almost 500 meters away from the route taken by Hariri’s 30-car convoy, which was equipped with jamming systems, Saudi owned pan-Arab Al Hadath TV station said in a report on the incident on Sunday.
Hariri, Lebanon’s leading Sunni Muslim politician, resigned last October in the face of mass protests against the sectarian ruling elite. The country has since then been in the throes of the worst economic and political crisis since its 1975-90 civil war.
Hariri’s father, also a former prime minister, was killed by a bomb in 2005.

Topics: Lebanon Hariri

