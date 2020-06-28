UAE announces suspension of all flights from Pakistan

LONDON: The UAE will temporarily stop receiving passengers on flights coming from Pakistan, the country’s civil aviation authority said on Sunday.

The suspension, which comes into effect on Monday, will last until a special laboratory to conduct coronavirus tests is established, the Emirates’ state news agency WAM reported.

The decision also applies to transit flights originating from Pakistan, where the number of coronavirus cases is rising rapidly.

The authority advised all passengers affected by the suspension to get in touch with the airlines they were due to travel with.