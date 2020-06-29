Arab ministers call for collective action for Palestinians amid COVID-19 pandemic

DUBAI: The council of Arab ministers of social affairs has urged regional governments and organizations to help vulnerable groups fight COVID-19, including Palestinians.
The ministers issued on Sunday a statement calling for collective action to help Palestinian authorities in the face of the pandemic – as they are already embattled with internal conflicts.
They highlighted the importance of tending to vulnerable communities in the region, including internally displace people (IDPs) and refugees, state-run KUNA has reported.
The council also said emphasized the need to share information about national programs that help day laborers, low-income families, and the unemployed during the pandemic.
In the same video conference, the ministers discussed the importance of implementing the Arab strategic framework to eradicate poverty, which was adopted in the fourth Arab development summit held in Beirut last year.
