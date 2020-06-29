You are here

  Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange, six killed

Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange, six killed

Policemen secure an area around a body outside the Pakistan Stock Exchange building after a group of gunmen attacked the building in Karachi on June 29, 2020. A group of gunmen attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on June 29, according to police and officials from the trading floor. (File/AFP)
2020-06-29

Reuters

  • There was no immediate claim of responsibility
  • The gunmen initially threw a grenade then opened fire on a security post outside the building
Reuters

KARACHI, Pakistan: Four gunmen attacked the Pakistani Stock Exchange building in the city of Karachi on Monday but security forces soon killed them all, police said.
Two other people were also killed, the military said.
The gunmen attacked the building, which is in a high security zone that also houses the head offices of many private banks, with grenades and guns, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told Reuters.
“Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car,” Memon said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Pakistan has long been plagued by militant violence but attacks have become less frequent in recent years.
The gunmen initially threw a grenade then opened fire on a security post outside the building. The four were killed when security forces posted there responded.
“The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation,” the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said on Twitter.

Pakistan

Czech Republic’s daily new coronavirus cases highest since April 3

Reuters

Czech Republic’s daily new coronavirus cases highest since April 3

  • There have been 348 deaths in the country of 10.7 million
Reuters

PRAGUE: The daily number of new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic rose to 305, the highest since April 3, Health Ministry data showed on Monday.
That is the fourth straight daily rise and brings the total number of cases to 11,603. There have been 348 deaths in the country of 10.7 million.
Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Sunday that the bulk of the new cases have been in a mining region in the east of the country. The Health Ministry will hold a news conference on the COVID-19 situation at 9:00 a.m. (0700 GMT).

Coronavirus

