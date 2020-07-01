You are here

Strained Iraq doctors crack under virus spike fears

A medic takes a swab from a patient in Iraq's Basra province.
AFP

  Country has officially registered more than 47,000 cases, with medics increasingly infected
BAGHDAD: Unpaid salaries, mask shortages, threats from patients’ families — doctors across Iraq are cracking under such conditions, just as they face a long-feared spike in coronavirus cases.

“We’re collapsing,” said Mohammed, a doctor at a COVID-19 ward in Baghdad who did not use his full name so he could speak freely.

“I just can’t work anymore. I can’t even focus on the cases or the patients,” he said at the end of a 48-hour shift.

Iraq has officially registered more than 47,000 coronavirus cases, with doctors increasingly infected.

“I personally know 16 doctors who caught it over the last month,” Mohammed said.

The country’s overall death toll is heading toward 2,000, with official daily fatalities starting to top 100 in the past week — and doctors warn they cannot keep up.

In the autonomous Kurdish north, a surge in coronavirus infections has pushed the number of cases there to over 5,000 — including at least 200 health workers — and the death toll to more than 160.

The line at the public Ali Naji Hospital in the northeastern city of Sulaimaniyah wound out the door, with dozens of people queueing to get tested — but inside, the medical staff was thinner than ever.

The Kurdish regional government, like federal authorities in Baghdad, is struggling to pay public sector wages this year due to a collapse in oil prices and an economic recession brought on by the pandemic.

That has had a devastating effect on personnel at state-owned medical facilities, who have not been paid in two months.

Exhausted, thousands of health care workers at state hospitals in the Kurdish region announced earlier this month they would stop treating non-coronavirus cases.

“At least 20,000 health care workers across the region are adhering to this partial strike,” said Hawzin Othman, the head of Sulaimaniyah’s medical syndicate.

Among them are 800 doctors who joined over the past two weeks, just as the Kurdish region began logging an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Shevan Kurda, a 30-year-old doctor, is one of them.

“We’re working 10-hour shifts every day, but only to treat COVID-19 patients,” said Kurda, who represents Sulaimaniyah’s Medical Residents Syndicate.

Kurda is owed three months of wages from 2019 and was not paid in either April or May this year.

Authorities and health workers across Iraq have long decried the state of the country’s dilapidated hospitals, worn down by years of war, a lack of investment and corruption that has sapped funds meant for new equipment.

Even Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi told reporters last week: “We do not have a health system.

“The health system is broken, and the most basic requirements are not available, because those who hold positions in some state institutions are incompetent. This has been accumulating for years.”

Iraq is also a notoriously dangerous place to be a doctor, as patients’ families are known to threaten medical staff — sometimes with death — if their loved one’s condition deteriorates.

This week, Iraq’s medical syndicate declared a strike across the southern province of Dhi Qar after a female doctor was assaulted by a patient’s relative.

In the capital Baghdad, doctors at several inundated coronavirus wards said they and their colleagues were on the brink of burnout, and complained of a long-standing lack of compensation for overtime.

“There was no bonus for doctors working in field hospitals during the war against the Daesh group,” said Ammar Falah, a 27-year-old medic at one of the city’s coronavirus wards.

“There was no bonus when there was mass mobilization for protests in October,” he said, referring to anti-government demonstrations that began late last year and left over 550 people dead.

“You think they’re going to give us a bonus now just because we’re taking on more hours?“

Falah said the Al-Kindi Training Hospital where he works distributed just five N95 masks to doctors each month.

But with so much interaction with infected patients, Falah said he needed to switch masks much more often and had begun using his $750 monthly take-home pay to buy protective gear.

“If the hours go up more or the workload increases, we’ll go on strike too,” he said.

Israel backs down over land grab

Daoud Kuttab

  Washington has not given green light for annexing a third of West Bank, analysts tell Arab News
  Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to act on July 1 but coalition partner Benny Gantz wants delay
AMMAN: Israel is expected to back down over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threat to annex swaths of the West Bank and Jordan Valley.
The new land grab is part of US President Donald Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian “peace plan,” unveiled in January, which proposes Israeli sovereignty over a third of the West Bank and the  creation of a Palestinian state.
Netanyahu had threatened to begin annexations on Wednesday, but no session of the Israeli Cabinet is scheduled and analysts told Arab News on Tuesday they expected no significant moves.
Wadie Abunassar, director of the International Centre for Consultation in Haifa, said there were three reasons for Netanyahu’s failure to carry out the threat.
“He has not received the green light from the Americans yet, he has received several strong messages from Arab and foreign countries, and despite all the attention

Netanyahu has no political need to take such a step now.”
Palestinian leaders, the UN, European powers and the Gulf states have all denounced the proposed annexation of land that Israel captured in the 1967 war.
In addition, Netanyahu’s coalition partner Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, has urged a delay until the coronavirus pandemic has receded.
Israeli Education Minister Zeev Elkin dismissed the likelihood of any immediate annexations.
“Whoever painted a picture of everything happening in one day, on July 1, did so at their own risk,” he said on Tuesday. “From tomorrow, the clock will start ticking.”
Hani Al-Masri, head of the Masarat think tank in Ramallah, said the Palestinian leadership was keeping its options open.
“They are waiting to see the results of the US elections in November, and will be more worried about annexation during the transitional period if President Trump loses, but if Trump wins the Palestinian side will be in big trouble,” he said.

Ofer Zalzberg, a senior analyst with the International Crisis Group, told Arab News: “It is true no annexation will take place on July 1, but it too early to celebrate. Israel will return to the White House to see if US presidential adviser Jared Kushner will agree to allow Netanyahu to push through the annexation without the support of the Blue and White Party.”

