China names new head of national security office in Hong Kong

The new security agency was established under national security legislation that China imposed this week on Hong Kong. (AP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

China names new head of national security office in Hong Kong

  • New security agency was established under national security legislation that China imposed this week on Hong Kong
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China has appointed an official who became prominent during a 2011 clampdown on protesters in China as director of its new national security office in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
Zheng Yanxiong, 57, most recently served as the secretary general of the Communist Party committee of Guangdong province, an economic powerhouse bordering Hong Kong.
The new security agency was established under national security legislation that China imposed this week on Hong Kong that will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, heralding a more authoritarian era for China’s freest city.
Zheng sparked controversy during an earlier posting as the party chief of the Guangdong city of Shanwei over his stance toward protesters in the village of Wukan.
The villagers had sought compensation for land requisitioned by the government and elected a committee to represent their rights. They also aired their grievances to foreign media.
Video clips that were leaked from an internal government meeting at the time showed Zheng harshly criticizing the villagers and calling foreign media “rotten.”
Zheng, who has never held a post outside Guangdong, was vice minister in charge of propaganda for the province from 2013 to 2018.
Li Jiangzhou and Sun Qingye were appointed as Zheng’s deputies, Xinhua said.

Topics: China Hong Kong

Singapore opposition hit with misinformation law before polls

Updated 33 sec ago
AFP

Singapore opposition hit with misinformation law before polls

  • Ministers can order social media sites to put warnings next to posts the government considers false and order pages be blocked
Updated 33 sec ago
AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s government has used a controversial online misinformation law to order an opposition party to correct a social media post, days after campaigning got underway for an election next week.
Under the law, ministers can order social media sites to put warnings next to posts the government considers false and order pages be blocked, but critics fear it is being used to suppress dissent.
On Thursday the government ordered Peoples Voice to correct a video posted on Facebook and YouTube and the opposition party complied, putting up banners saying it contains inaccurate information.
In the video, party chief Lim Tean said the government spends a quarter of a billion Singapore dollars ($180 million) “providing free education for foreigners every year.”
A government website aimed at debunking untrue information said the video contained “a false and misleading statement,” as a significant majority of such students have to pay fees higher than local students.
The large number of foreigners in the city-state has become a hot-button issue ahead of the election, with the opposition pressing the government to put Singaporeans first when it comes to job opportunities.
People’s Voice is among a handful of small opposition groups taking on the long-ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) at the July 10 vote.
While the PAP is expected to remain in power, the opposition hopes to win more seats in parliament.
Since the misinformation law came into force last year, several opposition figures and activists have been ordered to correct posts while Facebook has been forced to block pages on several occasions.
The tech giant said last month the use of the law is “severe” and risks stifling free speech, while Google and Twitter have also expressed concerns.
But authorities insist the measure is necessary to stop falsehoods from circulating online that could sow divisions in the multi-ethnic, multi-faith country of 5.7 million.

Topics: Singapore

