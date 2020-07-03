Philippine coast guard searches for bodies of missing fishermen

You are here

Philippine rescuers say there are no signs of survivors from a fishing vessel that sunk after colliding with a cargo ship in waters southwest of Manila. (AFP)
Updated 03 July 2020
AFP

  • The vessels crashed last Saturday night in waters southwest of Manila
  • The Philippines has a poor shipping safety record, with scores dying in mishaps at sea each year
MANILA: The search for 14 people missing after their fishing boat and a cargo ship collided off the Philippines has turned into a retrieval operation with little hope of finding them alive, the coast guard said Friday.
The vessels crashed last Saturday night in waters southwest of Manila, capsizing the Philippine fishing boat Liberty 5 off the coast of Occidental Mindoro province.
The crew of the Hong Kong-registered cargo ship MV Vienna Wood has been detained as investigators prepare to lay criminal charges over the incident.
“There is a very slim chance that we may still find them alive,” Philippine coast guard chief George Ursabia told a local radio station, as the search shifts to retrieving the bodies of the missing men in the next two days.
“Eventually we will terminate our efforts on this.”
Philippine authorities have deployed aircraft and ships in the hunt for the 12 missing Filipino crew members and their two passengers.
The coast guard initially said strong ocean currents may have caused the collision, but investigators are looking at whether the crew of the cargo ship was also at fault.
The coast guard is “preparing the evidence and finalizing the criminal charges to be filed against MV Vienna Wood,” said spokesman Commodore Armando Balilo.
China had offered to help in the search.
The Philippines has a poor shipping safety record, with scores dying in mishaps at sea each year, usually aboard wooden-hulled outriggers that move people from one small island to another.

Topics: Philippines

Woman jailed for plotting to bomb St. Paul’s cathedral in London

  • Safiyya Shaikh, 37, had planned to set off a bomb at the popular tourist attraction, to kill herself and visitors to the famous cathedral
  • She pleaded guilty to terrorism offenses in February and was jailed on Friday at the Old Bailey court
LONDON: A woman who had plotted a suicide bomb attack on London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral this Easter in support of Daesh was jailed for life on Friday and told she must serve at least 14 years behind bars.
Safiyya Shaikh, 37, had planned to set off a bomb at the popular tourist attraction, to kill herself and visitors to the famous cathedral and another bomb at the hotel where they would have stayed before the attack, prosecutors said.
However, the husband and wife extremists she had contacted online to obtain the bombs and whom she believed shared her view of violent jihad were actually undercover officers.
She pleaded guilty to terrorism offenses in February and was jailed on Friday at the Old Bailey court.
“Safiyya Shaikh chose to live her life as a violent extremist with a murderous hatred of those who did not share her twisted version of Islam,” said Jenny Hopkins from Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service.
“The damning evidence presented by the CPS of her planned suicide mission to St. Paul’s Cathedral left her with no room to talk her way out the charges.”
Shaikh, a Muslim convert from west London, had scoped out security at the church and was then secretly filmed handing two bags to the “wife” in a park which were to be returned to her at a later date with two working bombs.
She told the couple in a secure message: “I really would love to destroy that place and the kaffir there” and also praised Daesh and encouraged the killing of civilians across the world, prosecutors said.

Topics: London St. Paul Cathedral

