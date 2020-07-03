OIC condemns Houthis for launching drones toward Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 as virus claims another 50 lives

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 4,193 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday taking the total number of cases recorded in the kingdom to 201,801.

Of the new cases, 10 percent were reported in Dammam with the city recording 431 cases. Hufof recorded 399 cases, Riyadh recorded 383 and Taif 306.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 140,614 after 2,945 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 1,802 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom after 50 more deaths from the disease were announced.