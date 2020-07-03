RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Houthi militia for launching four drones toward Saudi Arabia on Friday.
The drones, which were laden with explosives, were intercepted and destroyed in Yemeni airspace.
The OIC’s secretary-general Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen said that the organization supports the efforts of the Arab coalition.
He added that the OIC stands with the Kingdom and any steps it takes to confront Houthi terrorism.
OIC condemns Houthis for launching drones toward Saudi Arabia
https://arab.news/jhb9d
OIC condemns Houthis for launching drones toward Saudi Arabia
- The OIC stands with the Kingdom and any steps it takes to confront Houthi terrorism, Al-Othaimeen said
- The drones, which were laden with explosives, were intercepted and destroyed in Yemeni airspace
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Houthi militia for launching four drones toward Saudi Arabia on Friday.