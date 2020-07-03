OIC condemns Houthis for launching drones toward Saudi Arabia

You are here

The OIC’s secretary-general Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen said that the organization supports the efforts of the Arab coalition. (OIC)
  • The OIC stands with the Kingdom and any steps it takes to confront Houthi terrorism, Al-Othaimeen said
  • The drones, which were laden with explosives, were intercepted and destroyed in Yemeni airspace
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Houthi militia for launching four drones toward Saudi Arabia on Friday.
The drones, which were laden with explosives, were intercepted and destroyed in Yemeni airspace.
The OIC’s secretary-general Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen said that the organization supports the efforts of the Arab coalition.
He added that the OIC stands with the Kingdom and any steps it takes to confront Houthi terrorism.

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 as virus claims another 50 lives

  • 50 more deaths from the disease were announced on Friday
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 140,614
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 4,193 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday taking the total number of cases recorded in the kingdom to 201,801.
Of the new cases, 10 percent were reported in Dammam with the city recording 431 cases. Hufof recorded 399 cases, Riyadh recorded 383 and Taif 306.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 140,614 after 2,945 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 1,802 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom after 50 more deaths from the disease were announced.

