Tokyo new coronavirus infections over 100 for third day, NHK says

People arrive at Tokyo Disneyland during the reopening day of the park in Urayasu, near Tokyo on July 1, 2020. (AFP)
  • Cases in Tokyo have risen to a two-month high, driven by the spread of the virus in the capital’s night spots
TOKYO: Tokyo confirmed about 130 new cases of infections of the coronavirus on Saturday, a third consecutive day with more than 100 new cases, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Cases in Tokyo have risen to a two-month high, driven by the spread of the virus in the capital’s night spots.
Tokyo on Friday reported 124 new cases, up from 107 the day before, partly due to increased testing among night life workers in the Shinjuku and Ikebukuro districts.
Japan’s infection rates remain far below many other countries but the rising number of cases and the possibility of renewed restrictions have put authorities and businesses on edge.

  • Somalia has been mired in conflict since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other
MOGADISHU: An explosion shook parts of the Somali capital of Mogadishu early on Saturday as a suicide car bomber drove into a checkpoint just outside the port, witnesses said, but police made no immediate comment on casualties.
“Metal debris fell all over us inside the port and we heard gunfire,” said a port worker who sought anonymity for security reasons. “Security forces have surrounded the area.”
The blast shook the ground, said Mohammed Ali, a shopkeeper in the area. At the city’s Madina hospital, a nurse, Halima Nur, said it had received five people injured in the blast for treatment.
Somalia has been mired in conflict since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other.
Since 2008, the Islamist militant group Al-Shabab has been fighting to overthrow the central government and establish its rule based on its own harsh interpretation of Islam’s Sharia law.

