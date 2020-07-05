You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The World: A Brief Introduction

What We Are Reading Today: The World: A Brief Introduction

Short Url

https://arab.news/vbh9q

Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The World: A Brief Introduction

Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Richard Haass

The ambition of Richard Haass’ new book is clear from its title: The World: A Brief Introduction.
In just 400 pages, Haass, who has been the president of the nonpartisan Council on Foreign Relations since 2003, offers a primer on world affairs.
“The whole lesson of this pandemic, and the whole lesson of 9/11, is we can’t ignore the world, or if we do ignore the world, it’s at our peril,” Haass says.
“These oceans that surround us are not moats. We’ve got to pay attention to the world and we’ve got to fix things here at home.”
Mark Atwood Lawrence said in a review for The New York Times that the book eschews any interest in academic theories, which Haass gratuitously dismisses as “too abstract and too far removed from what is happening to be of value to most of us.”
Instead, Haass promises a practical guide to help everyday people understand global forces in which their lives are increasingly enmeshed, even if they do not always know it or like it.
The author’s “restrained approach does not mean that the book lacks big takeaways,” said the review.

Topics: Book

What We Are Reading Today: Empty

Updated 04 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Empty

Updated 04 July 2020
Arab News

Author: Susan Burton

Susan Burton’s Empty tells the story of her early struggles with anorexia and binge eating.
“The book, from beginning to end, is a document of anger,” said Claire Dederer in a review for The New York Times.
“There’s quiet fury at its center — a nuclear sun that radiates not out at the world, but back at the author herself. This is decidedly not the work of someone who’s worked through all her issues, as the jargon goes,” Dederer said of the memoir.
The author’s “anger gives the book its considerable power, its substantial grace and even, in the end, its meaning — which goes against every received idea of what good memoir is, and how it ought it to function,” added the review.
“Burton started dieting at 9 and then as a young teenager became anorexic. But it’s her adolescent bingeing that takes up most of the book’s pages — a secret she can’t stop telling,” Dederer said.
Dederer is the author, most recently, of the memoir Love and Trouble.

Topics: Books

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The World: A Brief Introduction
INTERVIEW: All eyes on Starzplay as lockdown reaps rewards
Commerzbank slapped with fine for deals with defunct Cypriot bank
‘Eat out to help out,’ finance chief tells UK
Shell boss weighs up moving headquarters to Britain

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.