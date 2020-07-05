You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli military says Gaza militants fire 3 rockets

Israeli military says Gaza militants fire 3 rockets

A Palestinian artist draws a mural awareness campaign against Israel's West Bank annexation plans, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 1, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g6wzt

Updated 05 July 2020
AP

Israeli military says Gaza militants fire 3 rockets

  • Israel’s Channel 12 TV said two rockets landed in open areas, causing no damage
  • Netanyahu has said he hopes to begin annexing Israeli-occupied land in the West Bank
Updated 05 July 2020
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military on Sunday said three rockets were fired toward southern Israel by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.
The barrage set off air-raid sirens in Israel’s south.
Israel’s Channel 12 TV said two rockets landed in open areas, causing no damage or injuries. The army said it intercepted a third rocket fired later Sunday evening. There was no immediate Israeli reaction, although the military usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on militant targets in Gaza.
After three wars and numerous skirmishes over the years, Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militant rulers have largely observed an unofficial cease-fire in recent months.
But tensions have been rising as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he hopes to begin annexing Israeli-occupied land in the West Bank.

Topics: Israel Gaza Rockets

Related

Special
Middle-East
End of medical referrals in Gaza impacts Palestinian patients

Jets hit Libya’s Al-Watiya Air Base where Turkey may build base

An image grab taken from a video released on July 3, 2020, by the Turkish Defence Ministry shows Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (C) greeting Libyan officials upon his arrival in Tripoli. (AFP)
Updated 06 July 2020
Reuters

Jets hit Libya’s Al-Watiya Air Base where Turkey may build base

  • Turkish support was vital to the GNA in turning back the LNA offensive with advanced air defenses and drone strikes that targeted Khalifa’s supply lines and troop buildups
Updated 06 July 2020
Reuters

BENGHAZI: Warplanes struck overnight at an air base that was recently recaptured by Libya’s internationally recognized government from eastern forces with help from Turkey, a military source with the eastern forces and a resident nearby said.
The strikes were carried out by “unknown aircraft,” the military source with the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar said.
A resident at the nearby town of Zintan said explosions were heard from the direction of the base.
Al-Watiya’s recapture in May by the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli marked the start of a sudden collapse of the LNA’s 14-month assault to seize the capital and its retreat along the coast to the new frontlines.
Turkish support was vital to the GNA in turning back the LNA offensive with advanced air defenses and drone strikes that targeted Khalifa’s supply lines and troop buildups.
A Turkish source said last month that Turkey was in talks with the GNA to establish two bases in Libya, one of them at Watiya, the most important air base in western Libya.
Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was in Tripoli for meetings with the GNA on Friday and Saturday and Akar swore to do all that was necessary to help it, a Turkish Defense Ministry statement said.
Last month, the US said Russia had sent at least 14 MiG29 and Su-24 warplanes to an LNA base via Syria, where their Russian airforce markings were removed.
Turkish involvement in Libya has also angered France and Greece and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has warned of new sanctions on Ankara.
The GNA and LNA are now mobilizing forces at the new frontlines between the cities of Misrata and Sirte.

 

Topics: Libya Turkey

Related

Middle-East
Algeria buries remains of anti-French fighters, seeks Paris apology
Middle-East
France-Turkey spat over Libya arms exposes NATO’s limits

Latest updates

$800bn plan to turn Riyadh into cultural hub for the Middle East
Jets hit Libya’s Al-Watiya Air Base where Turkey may build base
France-Turkey spat over Libya arms exposes NATO’s limits
What We Are Reading Today: Down from Olympus
India’s medical body accused of ‘fixing’ vaccine trial date

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.