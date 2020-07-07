You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Factory Girls by E. Patricia Tsurumi

What We Are Reading Today: Factory Girls by E. Patricia Tsurumi

Short Url

https://arab.news/5yuex

Updated 07 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Factory Girls by E. Patricia Tsurumi

Updated 07 July 2020
Arab News

Investigating the enormous contribution made by female textile workers to early industrialization in Meiji Japan, Patricia Tsurumi vividly documents not only their hardships but also their triumphs. While their skills and long hours created profits for factory owners that in turn benefited the state, the labor of these women and girls enabled their tenant farming families to continue paying high rents in the countryside. 

Tsurumi shows that through their experiences as Japan’s first modern factory workers, these “factory girls” developed an identity that played a crucial role in the history of the Japanese working class. Much of this story is based on records the factory girls themselves left behind, including their songs. “It is a delight to receive a meticulous and comprehensive volume on the plight of women who pioneered (assembly plant) employment in Asia a century ago ….” — L. L. Cornell, The Journal of Asian Studies “Tsurumi writes of these rural women with compassion and treats them as sentient, valuable individuals …. [Many] readers will find these pages informative and thought provoking.” — Sally Ann Hastings, Monumenta Niponica.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Down from Olympus
books
What We Are Reading Today: The World: A Brief Introduction

What We Are Reading Today: Down from Olympus

Updated 06 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Down from Olympus

Updated 06 July 2020
Arab News

Since the publication of Eliza May Butler’s Tyranny of Greece over Germany in 1935, the obsession of the German educated elite with the ancient Greeks has become an accepted, if severely underanalyzed, cliché. In Down from Olympus, Suzanne Marchand attempts to come to grips with German Graecophilia, not as a private passion but as an institutionally generated and preserved cultural trope. 

The book argues that 19th-century philhellenes inherited both an elitist, normative aesthetics and an ascetic, scholarly ethos from their Romantic predecessors; German “neohumanists” promised to reconcile these intellectual commitments, and by so doing, to revitalize education and the arts. 

Focusing on the history of classical archaeology, Marchand shows how the injunction to imitate Greek art was made the basis for new, state-funded cultural institutions. 

Tracing interactions between scholars and policymakers that made possible grand-scale cultural feats like the acquisition of the Pergamum Altar.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: The World: A Brief Introduction
books
What We Are Reading Today: Empty

Latest updates

UAE to complete more than two million COVID-19 tests in two months
Tensions between Turkey, France pose threat to NATO alliance, warn experts
Power cuts and plummeting exchange rates hit Lebanon
Saudi Arabia’s 6-point plan to jumpstart global economy
What We Are Reading Today: Factory Girls by E. Patricia Tsurumi

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.