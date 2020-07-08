Saudi Arabia urges international community take firm stand against Iran

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia called on the international community to take a firm stand against Iran and that appropriate measures be taken to continue an arms embargo against the regime.
Saudi Arabia also urged the Iranian nuclear and ballistic programs be taken seriously.
In a session on Tuesday, the cabinet reviewed the Security Council's discussion of the UN Secretary-General's report on Iran's involvement in the missile attacks that targeted the Kingdom last year.
Ministers reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to the stability of the region and that Saudi Arabia will not under any circumstances allow any transgression of its borders.