Saudi Arabia urges international community take firm stand against Iran

King Salman chaired the virtual session. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia called on the international community to take a firm stand against Iran and that appropriate measures be taken to continue an arms embargo against the regime.
Saudi Arabia also urged the Iranian nuclear and ballistic programs be taken seriously.
 




Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)

In a session on Tuesday, the cabinet reviewed the Security Council's discussion of the UN Secretary-General's report on Iran's involvement in the missile attacks that targeted the Kingdom last year.
Ministers reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to the stability of the region and that Saudi Arabia will not under any circumstances allow any transgression of its borders.

Saudi Arabia and UN's fight against terrorism lauded at launch of 'virtual expo'

Updated 08 July 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and UN's fight against terrorism lauded at launch of 'virtual expo'

  • The UNCCT was set up in 2011 to promote international counter-terrorism cooperation
Updated 08 July 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia has been a crucial partner alongside the United Nations in countering terrorism, the Kingdom’s UN ambassador said.

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi made the comments as the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT) launched on Tuesday a “virtual expo” into its work.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been a crucial partner alongside the United Nations in countering terrorism and extremism,” Al-Mouallimi, who is chairman of the center’s advisory board, said.

“It is my intention to underscore the continued Saudi support for the UNCCT as the Centre of Excellence in countering terrorism,” he added.

The UNCCT was set up in 2011 to promote international counter-terrorism cooperation and support member states implement the global counter-terrorism strategy. Saudi Arabia funded the project with $110 million.

Al-Mouallimi hosted the launch of the virtual expo on Tuesday. 

The expo “showcases the Centre as a global leader in preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism through capacity‑building efforts around the world,” the UNCCT said.

The virtual expo will run for four weeks online.

