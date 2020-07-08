One dead and four injured in east London crane collapse

LONDON: One person was killed and four others injured when a crane collapsed at a building site in east London, London’s Fire Brigade said on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Graham Ellis said search-and-rescue crews used specialized equipment to search the properties in the east of the city as part of “a complex rescue operation” on Wednesday afternoon.

Two of the injured were treated for head injuries and were taken to hospital and the other two patients were assessed at the scene, the London Ambulance service said.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services, a fifth person has been found and died at the scene,” it said.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted: “We’ve taken fourteen 999 calls to reports of a crane that has collapsed onto a building in Gale Street, Bow. More updates when we have them but please avoid the area.”

#Bow crane collapse update: We're carrying out a complex search & rescue operation. It is likely to be a protracted incident https://t.co/QlmufvnRyR pic.twitter.com/XrTAyXqz3L — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 8, 2020

The London Ambulance Service said crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments rushed to the scene in the Bow neighborhood.

Ellis said: “This is a multi-agency response and is likely to be a protracted incident.’'

Twitter user Bridget Teirney was on the scene and shared a clip on Twitter, and said: “Crane behind my building just collapsed in Bow, London. At least one man crushed, crane went through two houses.”

Crane behind my building just collapsed in Bow, London. At least one man crushed, crane went through 2 house. pic.twitter.com/pOBF4LcZmc — Bridget Teirney (@bteirney) July 8, 2020

According to media reports, the crane driver is believed to have made it out of the cabin.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Met Police said: ‘At approximately 14:39hrs on Wednesday, 8 July, police were called to Gale Street, E3 to a report of a crane that has collapsed into a residential property and a building site. ‘Officers are on scene. We have received reports of four people suffering injuries at this time. Road closures are in place and police are assisting the local authority.’

(With Agencies)