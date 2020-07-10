You are here

  • Home
  • Australian state records record 288 new coronavirus cases

Australian state records record 288 new coronavirus cases

Firefighters dressed in personal protective equipment prepare to distribute food at a locked down public housing tower in Melbourne on July 7, 2020. (AAP via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6yj7x

Updated 10 July 2020
AP

Australian state records record 288 new coronavirus cases

  • The previous high for a 24-hour period was 212 on March 28
  • Australia has recorded more than 9,000 COVID-19 cases
Updated 10 July 2020
AP

MELBOURNE, Australia: Australia’s coronavirus hot spot Victoria recorded 288 new cases on Friday, the largest number of any state since the pandemic began, and authorities warned the spread could worsen.
Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state after neighboring New South Wales, has been cut off with border closures by other states. All states and territories but New South Wales had eradicated community transmission of the virus, but Victoria-linked infections are spreading.
“Certainly 288 new cases today is a pretty ugly number,” Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.
The previous high for a 24-hour period was 212 on March 28 at the peak of Australia’s first wave of infections and during a national lockdown.
Victoria hopes a second lockdown in Melbourne, the nation’s second most populous city with 5 million people, will curb the spread. It was imposed Wednesday and will last six weeks.
The Victoria tally reflected a new record of more than 37,500 tests in a day, state Premier Daniel Andrews said.
The benefit of the lockdown across Melbourne and a part of its outskirts will not be apparent in the infection numbers for more than a week, Sutton said.
“We may well get worse numbers to follow,” before it gets better, he said.
But Sutton said Australia was still tracking comparatively well through the pandemic, referring to the United States which has a population 13-times larger than Australia’s 26 million people.
“Our numbers are the numbers that the US gets every 10 minutes,” Sutton said. “We are still in a fortunate position and we have gone to a lockdown at this juncture in order not to have those kinds of pressures manifest in our system.”
Australian states have banned people crossing their borders if they have been in Victoria in the past two weeks.
Victoria has banned international arrivals at Melbourne Airport after breaches of hotel quarantine in Melbourne were blamed for the country’s only widespread transmission of COVID-19.
Australia will more than halve the rate at which its citizens and permanent residents can return home on international flights to reduce numbers in hotel quarantine, the federal and state governments have agreed.
The number allowed to return to Australia each week would be reduced by more than 4,000 from next week.
Sydney, Australia’s largest city, has been carrying a disproportionate burden of hotel quarantine that is currently paid for by the New South Wales government.
Queensland, to the north, charges travelers 2,800 Australian dollars ($1,900) for their two weeks in hotel quarantine, making Sydney are more attractive destination for Queenslanders to return from overseas.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison other states are moving to charge for hotel quarantine, given that Australia has been urging citizens for weeks to return as soon as possible. Outside Victoria, most of Australia’s COVID-19 cases are detected in overseas travelers quarantined in hotels.
Victoria on Friday became the first state to recommend its residents wear masks.
Residents are advised to wear masks if they can’t maintain 1.5 meters (5 feet) social distancing such as when they’re on public transport or in supermarkets.
Australia has recorded more than 9,000 COVID-19 cases and 106 patients have died.

Topics: Coronavirus Australia Victoria Melbourne

Related

World
Australia starts virus testing blitz to curb surge in Melbourne
World
Australia’s Victoria reports 108 new coronavirus cases, biggest jump in over 3 months

Coronavirus-hit Afghanistan gets $200 million World Bank grant

Updated 16 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Coronavirus-hit Afghanistan gets $200 million World Bank grant

  • Country’s war-ravaged economy has been severely impacted due to a months-long lockdown
  • Virus first spread to Afghanistan as infected migrants returned from neighboring Iran
Updated 16 min 50 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: The World Bank has approved $200 million in aid to help Afghanistan tackle economic losses from the coronavirus pandemic, as confirmed cases top more than 34,000 in the conflict zone.
The country’s war-ravaged economy has been severely impacted due to a months-long lockdown, with thousands of people losing their jobs in the economic fallout.
Afghanistan has also grappled with increased militant violence in recent months that has diverted vital attention and resources away from the fight against the disease.
“The program will provide vital fiscal resources to manage the impacts of the pandemic in the context of rapidly slowing economic growth and declining government revenues,” Henry Kerali, the World Bank head for Afghanistan said in a statement on Thursday.
Afghanistan has so far declared just over 34,000 cases of COVID-19, with nearly 1,000 deaths.
“In the cities, the cases are steady but we are worried the cases may spread in rural areas,” Abdul Qadir, a senior official at the health ministry told AFP on Friday.
Qadir said the World Bank funds will be used to help mitigate the impact on health care, social and business sectors.
The virus first spread to Afghanistan as infected migrants returned from neighboring Iran, the region’s worst-hit country.

Topics: Afghanistan Coronavirus

Related

World
Afghanistan warns of ‘disaster’ as coronavirus infections surge
Special
World
Afghanistan races against time to contain outbreak

Latest updates

Tunisian parliament forms panel to investigative allegations made against prime minister
Coronavirus-hit Afghanistan gets $200 million World Bank grant
France’s Notre Dame Cathedral to be rebuilt without modern touches
Conflict-hit Libya to restart oil operations but with low output
Singaporeans vote in shadow of pandemic and recession

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.