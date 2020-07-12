Sofia Vergara’s staycation wardrobe includes heels from Jordanian brand

DUBAI: This week, Colombian actress Sofia Vergara demonstrated her versatile ‘staycation’ wardrobe as she posed in front of a mirror in her Beverly Hills home.

The star, who is known for her role as Gloria in US sitcom “Modern Family,” looked stylish wearing a black front-tie jumpsuit plucked from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara label – sold at Walmart – accessorized with a pair of towering “Dalida” heels from Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi.

“Perfect staycation attire,” Vergara captioned the clip posted onto her Instagram account.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge launched her size-inclusive denim collection of jeans, skirts, shorts and tops with Walmart in Feb 2019. But it wasn’t her first foray into the fashion industry.

In 2017, the actress and longtime face of CoverGirl founded a subscription-based brand of shapewear and women’s basics titled EBY.

Vergara routinely takes to her Instagram account to flaunt her style and provide her 19.5 million followers with style tips and tricks.

Offering fashion insight on her favorite way to style the black jumpsuit, Vergara said “You can wear it with, what I was planning to wear it with, which are these super high platforms– that is what I love. I mean, one day I’m going to break a leg but I don’t care, they look fabulous.”

The designer’s eponymous footwear label has become a mainstay in the wardrobes of A-listers since its launch in August 2018, approximately one year after Muaddi departed from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye.

The 34-year-old designer’s range of stilettos, mules and boots have been championed by everyone from models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber to international hitmakers Dua Lipa and Rihanna. In fact, singer-turned-entrepreneur Rihanna loves Muaddi’s heels so much that she enlisted the part-Arab designer to create the footwear for the new Fenty collection.

In addition to spearheading her own label, Muaddi, who grew up in Italy, also collaborates on shoes with French designer Alexandre Vauthier for his runway shows.