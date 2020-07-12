You are here

Sofia Vergara's staycation wardrobe includes heels from Jordanian brand

The Colombian actress is known for her role as Gloria in ‘Modern Family.’ File/AFP
Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: This week, Colombian actress Sofia Vergara demonstrated her versatile ‘staycation’ wardrobe as she posed in front of a mirror in her Beverly Hills home.

The star, who is known for her role as Gloria in US sitcom “Modern Family,” looked stylish wearing a black front-tie jumpsuit plucked from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara label – sold at Walmart – accessorized with a pair of towering “Dalida” heels from Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi. 

“Perfect staycation attire,” Vergara captioned the clip posted onto her Instagram account. 

The “America’s Got Talent” judge launched her size-inclusive denim collection of jeans, skirts, shorts and tops with Walmart in Feb 2019. But it wasn’t her first foray into the fashion industry. 

In 2017, the actress and longtime face of CoverGirl founded a subscription-based brand of shapewear and women’s basics titled EBY. 

Vergara routinely takes to her Instagram account to flaunt her style and provide her 19.5 million followers with style tips and tricks. 

Offering fashion insight on her favorite way to style the black jumpsuit, Vergara said “You can wear it with, what I was planning to wear it with, which are these super high platforms– that is what I love. I mean, one day I’m going to break a leg but I don’t care, they look fabulous.” 

The designer’s eponymous footwear label has become a mainstay in the wardrobes of A-listers since its launch in August 2018, approximately one year after Muaddi departed from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye.

The 34-year-old designer’s range of stilettos, mules and boots have been championed by everyone from models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber to international hitmakers Dua Lipa and Rihanna. In fact, singer-turned-entrepreneur Rihanna loves Muaddi’s heels so much that she enlisted the part-Arab designer to create the footwear for the new Fenty collection. 

In addition to spearheading her own label, Muaddi, who grew up in Italy, also collaborates on shoes with French designer Alexandre Vauthier for his runway shows.

South Asian marriage websites under fire for color bias

Updated 12 July 2020
Shaistha Khan

DHAHRAN: An online backlash has forced the matrimonial website Shaadi.com to take down an ‘skin color’ filter which asked users to specify their skin color using descriptors such as fair, wheatish or dark. The filter on the popular site, which caters to the South Asian diaspora, was one of the parameters for matching prospective partners.

Meghan Nagpal, a Toronto-based graduate student, logged on to the website and was appalled to see the skin-color filter. “Why should I support such archaic view [in 2020]?” she told Arab News.

Nagpal cited further examples of implicit biases against skin color in the diaspora communities – women who are dark-skinned are never acknowledged as “beautiful” or how light-skinned South Asian women who are mistaken as Caucasian consider it a compliment.

“Such biases stem from a history of colonization and the mentality that ‘white is superior’,” she said.

When Nagpal emailed the website’s customer service team, she received the response that “this is what most parents require.” She shared her experience on a Facebook group, attracting the attention of Florida-based Roshni Patel and Dallas-based Hetal Lakhani. The former took to online activism by tweeting the company and the latter started an online petition.

Overnight, the petition garnered more 1,500 signatures and the site eventually removed the filter.

“Now is the time to re-evaluate what we consider beautiful. Colorism has significant consequences in our community, especially for women. People with darker skin experience greater prejudice, violence, bullying and social sanctions,” the petition reads. “The idea that fairer skin is ‘good’ and darker skin is ‘bad’ is completely irrational. Not only is it untrue, but it is an entirely socially constructed perception based in neo-colonialism and casteism, which has no place in the 21st century.”

“When a user highlighted this, we were thankful and had the remnants removed immediately. We do not discriminate based on skin color and our member base is as diverse and pluralistic as the world,” a spokesperson said.

“If one company starts a movement like this, it can change minds and perceptions. This is a step in the right direction,” said Nagpal. Soon after, Shaadi.com’s competitor Jeevansathi.com also took down the skin filter from its website.

Colorism and bias in matrimony is only one issue; prejudices are deeply ingrained and widespread across society. Dr. Sarah Rasmi, a Dubai-based psychologist, highlights research and observations on how light skin is an advantage in society.

The website took down the skin filter following backlash.

“Dark skin tends to have lower socio-economic status and, in the US justice system, has been found to get harsher and more punitive sentences.

“These biases for fair as opposed to dark skin comes from colonial prejudices and the idea that historically, light skin has been associated with privilege, power and superiority,” she said.

However, in the wake of #BlackLivesMatter protests, change is underway.

Last month, Johnson & Johnson announced that it will be discontinuing its skin whitening creams in Asian and Middle Eastern markets, and earlier this month Hindustan Unilever Limited (Unilever’s Indian subsidiary) announced that it will remove the words ‘fair, white and light’ from its products and marketing. To promote an inclusive standard of beauty, it has also renamed its flagship Fair & Lovely product line to Glow & Lovely.

“Brands have to move away from these standards of beauty and be more inclusive so that people – regardless of their color, size, shape or gender – can find a role model that looks like them in the mass media,” said Dr. Rasmi.

