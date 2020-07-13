You are here

Concern over new Sydney cluster as Australia coronavirus cases surge

There are concerns coronavirus could be spreading in Sydney after a cluster of cases were reported. Above, diners at a Sydney restaurant. (AFP file photo)
Updated 13 July 2020
AFP

  • New South Wales police assistant commissioner Tony Cooke slams ‘moronic behavior of people at dance parties’
SYDNEY: Sydney residents were warned Monday to put the brakes on partying as a new coronavirus cluster emerged at a city pub on the heels of a major outbreak in Melbourne.
Three pubs in Sydney and its surrounds were closed after being linked to outbreaks or failing to comply with social distancing requirements, while other events were under investigation with Australia on edge over a resurgence of the virus.
The new cluster emerged after Melbourne entered a six-week lockdown on Thursday, and surrounding Victoria state was sealed off from the rest of the country in an effort to contain the virus.
Authorities reported 177 new infections in and around Melbourne Monday, marking a week of triple-digit increases.
New South Wales police assistant commissioner Tony Cooke on Monday slammed the “moronic behavior of people at dance parties,” after local media published footage of large private get-togethers in Sydney’s wealthy eastern suburbs.
City residents are allowed a maximum of 20 visitors to their homes under restrictions which have been gradually eased in recent weeks as the number of infections dwindled.
At least 21 infections have now been linked to a growing cluster at Sydney’s Crossroads Hotel — a popular drinking spot on a major traffic route — raising concern the virus could be spreading in the state.
A dozen military personnel who visited the pub while poised to deploy on an anti-virus mission were on Monday in isolation at an army base in rural New South Wales.
The state’s police minister David Elliott warned that if the situation was not brought under control, pubs could be closed again.
“If we have to close hotels and clubs again, the patrons will have to take some of the ownership of that,” he told a press conference Monday.
“I will, however, work to my dying breath to make sure that that doesn’t happen.”

Hong Kong reimposes social distancing as coronavirus cases spike

Hong Kong reimposes social distancing as coronavirus cases spike

  • Finance hub was one of the first places to be struck by the coronavirus when it emerged from central China
HONG KONG: Hong Kong reimposed social distancing measures on Monday to combat a sudden spike in coronavirus infections, banning more than four people from gathering in public, shuttering some businesses and restricting restaurants from catering to evening diners.
The finance hub was one of the first places to be struck by the coronavirus when it emerged from central China.
The city has had impressive success in tackling the disease with just over 1,400 infections and eight deaths. In the last two months, local transmissions had all but ended.
However, in the last two weeks a cluster of local infections has emerged and officials believe the disease is spreading undetected in the densely populated city of 7.5 million.
On Monday, city leader Carrie Lam announced fresh anti-virus measures. Alongside a ban on more than four people gathering in public, restaurants will only be able to serve takeaway food from 6pm to 5am.
Twelve types of businesses including gyms, beauty salons, nightclubs and karaoke venues must close.
Hong Kongers have widely adopted face masks to deal with the pandemic but on Monday authorities made wearing face coverings on public transport mandatory for the first time.
The new measures will be looked at again in seven days, Lam said.

