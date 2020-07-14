What We Are Reading Today: Lina Bo Bardi, Drawings by ZeuLer Lima

Lina Bo Bardi (1914–92) was one of the most prolific and visionary architects of the 20th century. Raised in Italy under Mussolini’s fascist regime and emigrating to Brazil after World War II, she championed the power of architecture and design to embrace everyday life.

Her boldly modernist designs range from concrete-and-glass structures like the São Paulo Museum of Art and the culture and leisure center SESC Pompéia to furniture and jewelry.

This is the first book to examine one of the most intimate and expressive features of her life and work, but one she rarely shared with the public—drawing.Bo Bardi produced thousands of drawings in her lifetime, from picturesque landscapes drawn when she was a child, to sketches made as part of her daily routine as an architect, to fanciful drawings that show different aspects of her private life.

In this beautifully illustrated book, Zeuler Lima, the world’s leading authority on Bo Bardi, brings together a careful selection of these and other drawings, many of them never published until now. Bo Bardi drew on card stock, tracing paper, regular paper, and newsprint. She used pencils, watercolor, gouache, ballpoint pens, and felt-tips, producing drawings that combined surrealist elements with an eye for color.