BMG Economic Forum hosts virtual think-in

DUBAI: The BMG Economic Forum hosts its first-ever “virtual” summer event today as thought leaders from the worlds of business, finance and pubic policy come together to discuss investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The annual event — organized by the BMG Foundation, part of the Kingdom’s investment banking and advisory BMG Financial Group — has been taking place for nearly a quarter of a century, but this year, due to coronavirus COVID-19 travel restrictions, it takes the form of a webinar involving more than 600 participants from around the world.

Under the theme of “Moving Forward: Investment Opportunities in Saudi Arabia and Beyond,” the forum will discuss the economic, financial and business scene in the Kingdom as it emerges from the pandemic-related lockdowns of earlier this year.

“The event offers first-hand insights from senior government officials and international corporate leaders into the post-COVID-19 economy, including expert economic forecasts and updates on key industries such as transportation and logistics,” BMG said.

The invitation-only event will discuss such key issues as the Kingdom’s management of the pandemic crisis, strategic investment opportunities driven by Vision 2030, and the rise of Tadawul, the Saudi stock exchange, to become one of the top 10 most important international markets.

It will also examine recent legislation in the Kingdom enabling foreign ownership, energy policy including renewable energy, and the global supply chain and food security.

The role of young Saudi entrepreneurs as they increasingly embrace the digital world, and the big changes underway in the Kingdom’s health-care system, will also figure high on the agenda of the one-day event.

Among the high-profile participants are Bandar Alkhorayef, Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and minerals; Khalid Al-Hussan, CEO of the Tadawul; and Ali Alireza, managing director of the Hajji Husein Alireza conglomerate.

Among international business leaders are Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group of Germany; Richard Soundarjee, CEO of Societe Generale in the Middle East; and Toby Waterworth, CEO of Atlantic Healthcare of the UK.

Arab News is official media partner of the event.