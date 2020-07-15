You are here

BMG Economic Forum hosts virtual think-in

The BMG Economic Forum hosts its first-ever “virtual” summer event today to discuss investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock)
Frank Kane

  • The event offers first-hand insights from senior government officials and international corporate leaders into the post-COVID-19 economy
DUBAI: The BMG Economic Forum hosts its first-ever “virtual” summer event today as thought leaders from the worlds of business, finance and pubic policy come together to discuss investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The annual event — organized by the BMG Foundation, part of the Kingdom’s investment banking and advisory BMG Financial Group — has been taking place for nearly a quarter of a century, but this year, due to coronavirus COVID-19 travel restrictions, it takes the form of a webinar involving more than 600 participants from around the world.

Under the theme of “Moving Forward: Investment Opportunities in Saudi Arabia and Beyond,” the forum will discuss the economic, financial and business scene in the Kingdom as it emerges from the pandemic-related lockdowns of earlier this year.

“The event offers first-hand insights from senior government officials and international corporate leaders into the post-COVID-19 economy, including expert economic forecasts and updates on key industries such as transportation and logistics,” BMG said.

The invitation-only event will discuss such key issues as the Kingdom’s management of the pandemic crisis, strategic investment opportunities driven by Vision 2030, and the rise of Tadawul, the Saudi stock exchange, to become one of the top 10 most important international markets.

It will also examine recent legislation in the Kingdom enabling foreign ownership, energy policy including renewable energy, and the global supply chain and food security.

The role of young Saudi entrepreneurs as they increasingly embrace the digital world, and the big changes underway in the Kingdom’s health-care system, will also figure high on the agenda of the one-day event.

Among the high-profile participants are Bandar Alkhorayef, Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and minerals; Khalid Al-Hussan, CEO of the Tadawul; and Ali Alireza, managing director of the Hajji Husein Alireza conglomerate.

Among international business leaders are Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group of Germany; Richard Soundarjee, CEO of Societe Generale in the Middle East; and Toby Waterworth, CEO of Atlantic Healthcare of the UK.

Arab News is official media partner of the event.

Zain profits fall as pandemic hits pilgrim packages 

Updated 14 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

Zain profits fall as pandemic hits pilgrim packages 

  • Halt of the Umra season contributed to a decline in the sale of visitor packages
  • The telco reported second-quarter net income of about SR59 million, a 54.6 percent decline on the year before
Updated 14 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

RIYADH: Saudi telecom company Zain KSA said profits more than halved as the halt of the Umra season contributed to a decline in the sale of visitor packages.
The telco reported second-quarter net income of about SR59 million, a 54.6 percent decline on the year-earlier period, according to its preliminary results filing published on the Tadawul on Tuesday.
“The estimated impact from COVID-19 outbreak in Q2 potential revenue is SR186 million mainly from the drop in prepaid, postpaid, devices, and visitor packages and the halt of the Umra season” the company said in a statement.
Regional telecom companies generate millions of dollars in earnings from the sale of prepaid data packages for visitors each year, but the spread of the coronavirus pandemic meant such sales all but dried up as travel came to a standstill. 
Zain said that the decline in revenues was partially offset by a drop in operating expenditure and better cost management to limit the impact of the pandemic.
It spent about SR1.86 billion on capital expenditure in the first half of 2020, with some SR607 million of that related to the acquisition of new spectrum in addition to the rollout 5G.

Zain KSA became the Kingdom’s third mobile network operator when it launched in 2008.

