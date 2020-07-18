You are here

Ahmed Mater: ‘It’s important to keep our identity as we reach out globally’

Evolution of Man, Ahmed Mater, (2010). Supplied
Updated 18 July 2020
Denise Marray

  • The acclaimed Saudi artist (and doctor) talks culture, soul and post-COVID hopes
LONDON: Thanks to his dual roles as both artist and doctor, Ahmed Mater has spent a large part of his life contemplating the human condition in all its manifestations from the purely physical to the deeply creative. “It is very important to include the soul of humanity as part of our daily life needs,” Mater told Arab News.

His 2010 artwork ‘CCTV’ made a powerful statement about how planning often fails to factor in a human approach. It is a series of images based on CCTV footage from Asir Central Hospital (where Mater has worked) — the design of which is based on models imported from the West — including patients praying in the corridors. According to Mater’s website, the work is “a metaphor for a possible reinvention of these institutions based on local cultural and religious sensibilities.”




‘CCTV’, Ahmed Mater, (2010). Supplied


“In much of our urban and architectural planning we focus more on the materialistic elements of the structure itself, and we forget ourselves,” Mater said. “We have to stop thinking about buildings in terms of outward appearance and think about how we should be planning for the future to reflect ourselves. The focus on the hospital reflects my sphere of activity but I think it is important to apply this principle across many fields.

“At this time we are losing ourselves within an imbalanced system. I am not talking about radically changing systems — for example, capitalism or meritocracy — but we have to try and deal with their inherent problems,” he continued.

An important part of introducing more ‘soul’ into society, Mater believes, is for people to treasure their own cultural riches while recognizing and appreciating those of other cultures.

“It is very important to keep our identity even as we reach out globally,” he said. “I find that I am delving more and more deeply into my identity. I see exploration, sharing and learning between cultures as vital. Culture is about sharing and progress. It is not static, it is dynamic.”




His 2010 artwork ‘CCTV’ made a powerful statement about how planning often fails to factor in a human approach. Supplied

As you might expect, Mater sees Saudi Arabia’s recent drive to open itself to the rest of the world as immensely positive. “It will be good for cultural exchange. Saudi has a very important heritage and history. I think that will create a lot dialogue,” he said.

Mater grew up surrounded by the art of his mother, a calligrapher and painter of traditional Asiri houses. He has come to appreciate this early exposure to art — something he took for granted as a child. “My mother was a big influence,” he said. “(Her paintings made) the home full of color and life — as though we were sitting in a garden.” He recalled how, as a young man growing up in in the city of Abha in the Asir Mountains close to the Yemeni border, he was thirsty for knowledge and ideas.

“When I was younger I was always reaching out. I wanted to have information from other parts of the world. To know what was happening. To see TV from Egypt or Yemen. To watch films and listen to music,” he said.

That curiosity led him to become part of the earliest contemporary art movements in the Kingdom, with Edge of Arabia, Shatta and Mostly Visible, and subsequently with his Jeddah-based Pharan Studio. Mater was also named Founder Director of Misk Art Institute in 2017 — its inaugural year — and his tenure included overseeing the first Saudi National Pavilion at the Architecture Exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia.




Evolution of Man, Ahmed Mater, (2010). Supplied


So, he has been a part of the Kingdom’s burgeoning art scene since the beginning. And he is emphatically optimistic about its future. “There is so much happening now,” he said. “Art is not just about beauty; it is also a statement about our social and political lives. We have seen a growth in arts education with music, theater and the arts now included in the curriculum of public and private schools.”


While Mater has enjoyed global success as an artist — among many other milestones, he was the first Saudi artist to hold a solo exhibition in the US — his art is strongly informed by his experiences as a doctor too. “In 2009, I was on the border between Yemen and Saudi Arabia dealing with casualties of the conflict from both sides. It was a very difficult time. I gave all I could give and saw the limitations of what could be done. It was crazy when soldiers turned up with their guns; once they arrived at the medical station they would just throw down their weapons and put their trust in us to give them help,” he said.


“It was a very important experience for me learning how to do that type of work. As medics we made no distinction between Saudis or Yemenis when it came to treating the injured. It was about treating the human — that was everything.”


Mater’s experiences on the frontline made him reconsider his view of a doctor’s role, he said. “When I first started out in my medical career I saw it as being purely about science. But as I became more experienced, I came to understand that there is so much more to treating patients. It is very subjective and requires a common sense and holistic approach. Greeting your patient by name and taking the time to share some words is very important. These small things mean a lot and will make the patient feel better.”




Magnetism, Ahmed Mater, (2009). Supplied


In 2012, Mater moved to Makkah and began his acclaimed “Desert of Pharan” project, named after an historical name for the region around Islam’s holiest city. The project consisted of hundreds of photographs and films documenting the area’s rapid development, and evoked fond memories from his childhood.


“I am very connected, spiritually, to Makkah,” he said. “I grew up in this community (where we) saw all the people going (on Hajj) and moving around the Kaaba. I remember my parents telling me, ‘When you go there you will feel like you are being pulled by a magnet.’ This is a big memory from my childhood.” It was this memory that inspired his “Magnetism” works — a central black magnet surrounded by (and attracting) thousands of particles of iron.




Talisman Illumination, Ahmed Matar, (2013). Supplied


When we spoke, the Kingdom was still locked down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s the first time I have ever seen Makkah empty,” Mater said. “Emotionally, it was very difficult, but of course I understand that, with 20 million people visiting every year, it was necessary for the government to move swiftly and protect people. It was a huge decision but a very important one,” he said.


Lockdown in his Riyadh studio has seen Mater working on his book “Prognosis/Saudi Arabia,” which examines the country’s progress since his birth in 1979, and his “Illuminations” series, which mixes the past — represented by traditional Islamic arts — with the present — through the innovations of modern medicine.


And he is hopeful that some good will emerge from the global crisis. “The pandemic will make us more aware of the needs of others. We all share the same problem,” he said. “I am optimistic this will change humanity for the better.”

Topics: Ahmed Mater

Okhtein’s designers on its new eyewear and handbag collections

Nourhan Tewfik

CAIRO: Egyptian handbag brand Okhtein recently launched its debut eyewear collection, a stunning assortment of sunglasses expected to be available for purchase as early as this month.

Exhibiting brass and enamel motifs and enthused by the brand’s hot seller Brass Minaudiere, Okhtein’s shades were spotted on Columbian popstar Maluma in a recent campaign for French fashion label Balmain.

“Our eyewear collection draws heavily from our culture and ancient cultures that we’ve greatly appreciated. These cultures are what have shaped our future and the way we create and live today,” Okhtein’s founders, sisters Aya and Mounaz Abdelraouf, told Arab News.

Pam Nasr photographed by Prod Antzoulis for Okhtein Eyewear campaign. Supplied

The collection was produced in Italy and comprises four designs and 11 colors. The Palmette Heat and Palmette Minaudiere shades are a fresh reinterpretation of the brand’s signature Palmette leaf print, combining “embossed enamel / brass as well as digital laser etching,” the sisters said.

“This reflects back upon our classic brass handbags, and we make sure all our pieces are 18-karat gold and palladium plated for the best quality and luxury feel.”

Next there are the Oukra shades, “offering a vintage vibe with the smaller drawn lenses. This pair is for the daring and edgy.”

The fourth design, Into the Rod, exhibits a plexi frame along with Okhtein’s signature rod. Into the Rod waltzes across ancient Egypt, Rome and 1980s disco America, all of which “come together to show a story of evolution and style whilst remaining current and fresh.”

Pam Nasr photographed by Prod Antzoulis for Okhtein Eyewear campaign. Supplied

It has been an eventful summer for the sisters, who just launched a summer collection of clutches and totes, in keeping with their yearly custom of releasing capsule collections that “fit within our brand identity but capture the essence of the summer.”

The collection is an original take on artsy summer-themed bags, and incorporates four designs: The Palmette Leaf Bucket, Palmette Stitch Tote, Palmette Flower Tote and OkhtiBow Tote.

“This year’s collection was inspired by the classic Garden of Eden, but we’ve modernized it and made it for today’s woman,” the sisters said.

“We wanted to keep this collection bright and light to cater to beachgoers, travelers, and those who want something extra for their summer night outings.”

Bag colors range from lilac and lime green to orange and metallic blue, among other shades. But according to the designers, Garden of Eden is “more than just beautiful products. We’ve also made sure to give back to our local community and to those in need by utilizing local artisans and featuring the meticulous handwork of refugees in Egypt.”

They added: “Our story doesn’t end with our designs. We make sure every aspect of our brand has a purpose and is positive each step of the way.”

Okhtein was founded in 2013 as an attempted “revival of the world’s rich history, vast cultures and art to the betterment of today’s creativity,” as explained on its website.

“As sisters we’ve always appreciated art and fashion as more than just products, but a story and a lifestyle,” the sisters said.

“When we design, we make sure our pieces always pull from an artistic standpoint first and have a story, in which they then become wearable art,” they added.

“Each piece is created from scratch as though it’s a sculpture or painting and has its own mood, which we tie back together with up-to-date fashion trends and materials.”

Their overarching goal remains to “offer unique styles that are easy to fit into your everyday life. Okhtein isn’t just about a bag. It’s a lifestyle that you can pull from, whether you’re running errands or going to a red-carpet event.”

This year, Okhtein’s handbags have been worn by Demi Moore, Joey King, Olivia Palermo and Lena Perminova, among others.

Topics: Okhtein

