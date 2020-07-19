You are here

  • Home
  • Waleed Al-Khuraiji, Saudi deputy foreign minister

Waleed Al-Khuraiji, Saudi deputy foreign minister

Waleed Al-Khuraiji
Short Url

https://arab.news/9gd49

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Waleed Al-Khuraiji, Saudi deputy foreign minister

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Waleed Al-Khuraiji was appointed as Saudi Arabia’s deputy foreign minister on Wednesday.

Al-Khuraiji served as the Saudi ambassador to Turkey between 2017 and 2020, and agriculture minister between 2014 and 2015.

He was also the Saudi envoy to the Netherlands and the permanent representative of the Kingdom to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons between 2002 and 2009.

Al-Khuraiji was the Kingdom’s delegate to the UN World Food Programme between 1990 and 1994, and was the assistant permanent representative of the Kingdom to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization between 1989 and 1990.

He was the Kingdom’s representative at the International Grain Council and the vice president of the council for the 2013-2014 session.

Al-Khuraiji held several other positions in the International Fund for Agricultural Development, including executive director and alternate governor of the Kingdom between 1990 and 1994. He was the Saudi representative to the International Criminal Court in 2004.

He was also a Shoura Council member between 2015 and 2016.

He received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Miami in 1982.

Al-Khuraiji expressed his thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their trust following his appointment as deputy foreign minister.

Al-Khuraiji said that this trust will enhance his efforts in serving his leadership and country. He added that Saudi diplomacy led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan works with energy, sincerity and confidence to achieve the aspirations of the leadership.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Talal N. Kensara, chief strategic management officer at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority
Saudi Arabia
Fahad Al-Humaidan, managing partner of Khayrat Co, a Saudi food firm

Madinah governor stresses focus on housing projects

Updated 22 min 37 sec ago
SPA

Madinah governor stresses focus on housing projects

  • Prince Faisal highlighted the importance of prioritizing housing for families most in need
Updated 22 min 37 sec ago
SPA

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, chairman of the Executive Committee for Developmental Housing in the region, stressed the importance of investing in the housing sector to ensure that the needs of beneficiary families are met.

While presiding over a meeting of the committee, Prince Faisal highlighted the importance of prioritizing housing for families most in need, and of coordination between all concerned sectors in the region. He was briefed on the committee’s second report for 2020. This included the state of the six development housing projects in the region, which seek to complete 1,818 housing units.

According to the report, total contributions exceeded SR19 million ($5 million) to provide housing for 400 beneficiaries, and 3,535 beneficiaries received rent support estimated at SR10 million.

Prince Faisal reviewed the committee’s accomplished tasks, the most prominent of which was to find a fast solution by buying 338 prefabricated housing units, 146 of which have been handed over to the Takaful Charity Foundation. Other units have been handed over to other charities that are development housing partners. 

During the meeting, Abdulrahman Al-Bahi was named secretary of the committee.

Topics: Madinah Prince Faisal bin Salman

Related

Saudi Arabia
Madinah governor urges more effort to create new job opportunities for Saudis
Saudi Arabia
Madinah governor stresses need to improve water services

Latest updates

Madinah governor stresses focus on housing projects
Waleed Al-Khuraiji, Saudi deputy foreign minister
What We Are Reading Today: The Rise Of The G.I. Army, 1940-1941
INTERVIEW: L’Oreal brings French beauty to Mideast
Dutch welcome new ideas on EU recovery fund

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.