Waleed Al-Khuraiji was appointed as Saudi Arabia’s deputy foreign minister on Wednesday.

Al-Khuraiji served as the Saudi ambassador to Turkey between 2017 and 2020, and agriculture minister between 2014 and 2015.

He was also the Saudi envoy to the Netherlands and the permanent representative of the Kingdom to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons between 2002 and 2009.

Al-Khuraiji was the Kingdom’s delegate to the UN World Food Programme between 1990 and 1994, and was the assistant permanent representative of the Kingdom to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization between 1989 and 1990.

He was the Kingdom’s representative at the International Grain Council and the vice president of the council for the 2013-2014 session.

Al-Khuraiji held several other positions in the International Fund for Agricultural Development, including executive director and alternate governor of the Kingdom between 1990 and 1994. He was the Saudi representative to the International Criminal Court in 2004.

He was also a Shoura Council member between 2015 and 2016.

He received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Miami in 1982.

Al-Khuraiji expressed his thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their trust following his appointment as deputy foreign minister.

Al-Khuraiji said that this trust will enhance his efforts in serving his leadership and country. He added that Saudi diplomacy led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan works with energy, sincerity and confidence to achieve the aspirations of the leadership.